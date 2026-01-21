Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Decline in December

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for December 2025. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found sharp monthly decreases in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers. On an annualized basis, total identifier request volume surged in 2025 versus 2024 totals.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 6,723 in December, which is down 21.6% on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, however, North American corporate requests were up 7.1% over December 2024 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers fell 3.9% and requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers declined 37.7% for the month of December.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 20.2% versus November totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were up 14.6% through the end of December. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 105 new CUSIP requests in December, followed by New York (81) and California (60).

“Monthly CUSIP request volume may have dropped off significantly in December, but when we take a look back at 2025 in total, we see a significant increase in new issuance activity across most major asset classes, including corporate debt and equity and municipal securities,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “As we head into the New Year, with uncertainty over interest rates and the broader economy still looming, the first few months of request volume in 2026 will provide valuable insight into how issuers are thinking about the markets.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 1.3% in December and international debt CUSIP requests fell 15.8%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 12.4% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 10.6%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for December, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through December 2025:



Asset Class



2025 YTD 2024 YTD YOY Change

U.S. Corporate Debt



34,054 27,060 25.8%

Long-Term Municipal Notes



761 612 24.3%

Private Placement Securities



5,893 5,016 17.5%

Municipal Bonds



11,599 10,189 13.8%

International Equity



1,891 1,682 12.4%

International Debt



7,106 6,423 10.6%

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity



6,494 6,148 5.6%

U.S. Corporate Equity



12,196 11,618 5.0%

Syndicated Loans



3,091 3,020 2.4%

Short-Term Municipal Notes



1,074 1,134 -5.3%

CDs < 1-year Maturity



9,329 10,001 -6.7%

CDs > 1-year Maturity



7,471 8,607 -13.2%



About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

For More Information:

John Roderick

john@jroderick.com

+1 (631) 584.2200