VenHub Introduces Self-Diagnosing Robotics to Maximize Uptime Across Smart Stores

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced a major advancement in its next-generation robotic systems that enhances reliability, safety, and operational continuity for the Company’s network of automated retail hubs.

Every robotic component within the VenHub ecosystem, including the robotic arms, dynamic bins, and intelligent refrigerators, now feature advanced self-diagnostic capabilities. These innovations allow each system to automatically identify performance issues, safely deactivate for servicing when needed, and enable surrounding components to continue operating seamlessly to ensure stores remain fully functional with no disruption to customers.

The enhanced platform also introduces Smart Health Monitoring, a predictive maintenance system that continuously tracks motor and sensor performance. When a component approaches the need for service or replacement, the system automatically notifies operators and VenHub’s service team, enabling timely interventions that maintain safety and maximize uptime.

“Our growth strategy is built on technology that scales efficiently while also delivering consistent, 24/7 reliability for Smart Store operators and consumers,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO at VenHub. “These enhancements strengthen the foundation of our platform, supporting retailers and partners with solutions designed to accelerate the availability of our future-read autonomous retail stores.”

As VenHub accelerates deployment across major markets, these innovations reinforce the Company’s position as a technology leader driving the next evolution of retail.

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

