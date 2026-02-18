VenHub Unveils Vision System that Automates Shelf Setup and Delivers Real-Time Dynamic Merchandising

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced its latest innovation that marks a significant advancement in automated retail operations. The new VenHub Vision System is a vision-based system that automates shelf calibration and instantly generates real-time planograms. Designed to enhance VenHub’s automated Smart Store platform, the new system redefines how retail spaces organize, adapt, and respond to shifting merchandise demand.

Leveraging advanced AI and computer vision, the VenHub Vision System recognizes every product placed on the shelf and builds an optimized planogram automatically, completely bypassing the need for manual setup which reduces errors while also enabling the Company’s Smart Stores to dynamically adjust layouts based on time of day, product demand, and consumer behavior. With the VenHub Vision System, Smart Store operators will have the capability to complete setups and product changeovers in a fraction of the time it normally would take with the traditional manual setup process. Unlike static planograms dictated by paid shelf space, the VenHub Vision System will be able to deliver dynamic merchandising. It will also be able to support “day-parting” in convenience retail such as automatically adjusting layouts for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack cycle, and enable on-the-fly product swaps as demand patterns change throughout the day or season.

“This is what intelligent retail looks like. By providing real-time responsiveness and intelligent automation, the VenHub Vision System technology fully captures our mission to continue making the promise of fully automated retail an increasing reality today,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and CEO of VenHub. “Every advancement we introduce moves us closer to a fully automated retail ecosystem that can provide retailers with a smarter, faster, and more flexible way to meet customer needs. Our Vision System technology will extend our ability create a fully automated, adaptive retail experience that moves beyond traditional retail store models into a world of intelligent, self-optimizing operations.”

Demonstrations of the VenHub Vision System are available now for partners and retailers interested in advancing next-generation retail automation.

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

