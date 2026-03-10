VenHub Expands Stripe Integration to Power Global Network of AI-Driven Smart Stores

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced it has expanded its integration with Stripe, a programmable financial services company, to power a unified payments layer across VenHub’s growing global network of fully robotic Smart Stores. Building on an existing relationship, the expanded collaboration formalizes Stripe as VenHub’s primary payments infrastructure partner for its platform, enabling faster global expansion with seamless, secure, and flexible payment experiences. Stripe will serve as VenHub’s primary payments infrastructure, while allowing flexibility to support retailer- or regional-specific payment requirements.

Under this enhanced collaboration, VenHub is rolling out a fully integrated payments stack leveraging Stripe’s suite of payment solutions, including support for multiple payment methods, multi-currency transactions, and advanced fraud prevention. Customers at VenHub’s autonomous Smart Stores will be able to pay using major payments cards, popular digital wallets, and contactless options – all processed through Stripe’s highly scalable and trusted infrastructure.

“VenHub’s mission is to redefine everyday convenience through intelligent, autonomous retail experiences, and payments are a critical part of that journey,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “By deepening our collaboration with Stripe, we are standardizing on a global payments infrastructure that matches the intelligence, reliability, and scale of our AI-powered Smart Stores, while accelerating our ability to enter new markets and serve more customers around the world.”

VenHub’s integration with Stripe creates a capital-efficient, globally scalable foundation for automated physical retail – enabling faster deployment, lower expansion costs, and high-velocity plug-and-play growth across markets.

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, AI, and real-time analytics to deliver 24/7 autonomous retail in locations such as transit hubs, campuses, and high-traffic urban areas.

With its new corporate headquarters and production facilities in Las Vegas, VenHub is positioned to scale deployments nationwide, consolidating research and development, smart store design, logistics, and customer support under one hub. Through this expanded integration, Stripe will underpin payments for both current and future VenHub deployments, helping streamline operations, simplify compliance, and support new business models for store operators and partners.

VenHub plans to activate Stripe-powered payments across future Smart Stores, creating a unified, standardized payments foundation across its entire ecosystem. VenHub will also explore innovations in subscription services, loyalty integrations, and data-driven insights to help operators optimize store performance and customer engagement.

Highlights

Faster rollout, lower cost: VenHub’s plug-and-play platform, combined with Stripe’s plug-and-play payments infrastructure, allows retailers to deploy new locations quickly without custom integrations that require time, effort, and money.

Many retailers already use Stripe for ecommerce, enabling them to operate VenHub locations using familiar tools and workflows with minimal incremental effort.

Stripe's global payments platform—processing approximately 1.6% of worldwide GDP—supports localized payments, currencies, and settlement as VenHub expands internationally.

VenHub extends existing retail footprints through automated, always-on locations without disrupting current stores or operations.

VenHub extends existing retail footprints through automated, always-on locations without disrupting current stores or operations. Enterprise-grade trust: Native digital wallets, advanced security, fraud prevention, and compliance deliver a consistently secure checkout experience at scale.



About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference callsor other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.