VenHub Expands IP Portfolio, Advancing Smart Store Technology Leadership

LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today highlighted seven new technologies that are bolstering the Company’s automated retail technology authority. The new innovations highlighted are solutions that advance the Company’s Smart Store functionality across the “Smart Retail Infrastructure & Display Systems” and “Autonomous Retail Operations & Mobility” categories.

“We continue to prioritize innovation that delivers quantifiable benefits to the automated retail industry in our expanding intellectual property portfolio,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO at VenHub. “With 24 pending patent applications spanning multiple innovation pillars including smart retail infrastructure and autonomous retail operations, our growing portfolio reflects an end-to-end vision for transforming retail environments through cutting-edge automation, AI-powered intelligence, and breakthrough engineering.”

The new patent pending technologies include:

Smart Retail Infrastructure & Display Systems: The Company’s innovations for this pillar are helping to transform the physical retail environment through intelligent shelving, modular component systems, and dynamic digital displays that enhance both operational efficiency and the customer experience.

Tool-less mounting technology that enables rapid, precise component installation with integrated power delivery and magnetic alignment.

that enables rapid, precise component installation with integrated power delivery and magnetic alignment. Floor-integrated power distribution platform that eliminates visible wiring while enabling seamless component integration.

that eliminates visible wiring while enabling seamless component integration. Intelligent shelving system with autonomous height adjustment and synchronized digital displays that update product information in real-time.

with autonomous height adjustment and synchronized digital displays that update product information in real-time. Modular, deployable building system with innovative folding mechanisms for rapid assembly and compact transport.

Autonomous Retail Operations & Mobility: VenHub continues to expand its comprehensive systems that enable fully autonomous retail environments, from mobile store deployment to retrofitting existing spaces with autonomous capabilities, including environmental control systems for product preservation.

Intelligent refrigeration access system enabling precise, automated door coordination synchronized with robotic product retrieval.

enabling precise, automated door coordination synchronized with robotic product retrieval. Mobile retail platform featuring autonomous deployment mechanisms for rapid setup of fully operational retail environments in dynamic locations.

featuring autonomous deployment mechanisms for rapid setup of fully operational retail environments in dynamic locations. Comprehensive retrofit system that transforms traditional retail spaces into autonomous environments using mobile robotics, visual markers, and AI interfaces.





Ohanessian added, “Our commitment is to innovation that helps us scale efficiently, increases our Smart Stores’ reliability and offers additional support for retailers and partners by bringing new benefits and ease of use to their customers. As we execute on our growth initiative by expanding our Smart Store deployments to new markets, these innovations will further establish VenHub as the technology leader that is bringing the vision of autonomous retail to the real-world today.”

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

