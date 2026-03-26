VenHub Ranks Top 10 in Retail on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, ranking in the top ten in the Retail category.

Now in its 18th year, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list recognizes organizations that are redefining industries through breakthrough innovation and real-world execution. VenHub’s inclusion reflects the Company’s transition from concept to live deployment of fully autonomous retail Smart Stores.

“This recognition validates that our vision for fully autonomous retail is no longer a concept, it is already bringing benefits to operators and consumers through our initial Smart Store deployments,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. “We have created a leading platform for 24/7 retail commerce, as our Smart Stores enable operators to deploy stores faster and operate more efficiently and securely.”

VenHub’s Smart Stores are staff-free, autonomous retail units designed for rapid deployment across high-traffic and/or retail-deprived locations including at transit hubs, entertainment venues, campuses, and EV charging locations. Powered by robotics, real-time inventory systems, and a mobile-first transaction platform, each unit delivers secure, always-on retail access without traditional construction timelines or labor constraints.

With active deployments and a growing pipeline of national and international demand, VenHub is scaling a new category of retail designed to meet operators’ critical need for convenience, labor efficiency, and high-margin, unattended operations. The Company’s model enables partners to unlock incremental revenue from underutilized real estate while reducing operating complexity and cost.

The full Fast Company 2026 Most Innovative Companies list is available at fastcompany.com.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and deploys fully autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each unit integrates robotics, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to deliver secure, high-efficiency retail in high-traffic environments. The platform enables rapid deployment, reduced operating costs, and scalable revenue generation for partners across multiple verticals. VenHub is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”) may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance in press releases, presentations, conference calls, or other communications. These statements may include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to, economic conditions, execution of business strategy, competitive dynamics, manufacturing or supply chain challenges, regulatory compliance, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VenHub undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com