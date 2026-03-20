VenHub Advances Autonomous Smart Store Security to Tackle Rising Retail Industry Theft and Shrink

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today highlighted its expansive portfolio of new retail security-focused technologies that are helping to address the many billions of dollars in losses impacting the industry. The six new innovations highlighted are solutions that advance the Company’s Smart Store functionality across the “Advanced Security & Protection Systems” category.

“We are focused on technology innovations for our Smart Stores that address the challenges of traditional retail to empower consumers with an easy and enjoyable shopping experience while also providing quantifiable financial benefits for our Smart Store operators,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO at VenHub. “Theft and product shrinkage are two of the most critical challenges for retail operations today as highlighted by a 2023 National Retail Security Survey that quantified more than $100 billion in annual losses due to retail shrinkage inclusive of theft. We have prioritized addressing this significant challenge as six of our 24 patent pending applications directly address providing for enhanced security solutions in our Smart Store deployments. Our focus on implementing new forward-thinking technologies in our Smart Stores continues to establish VenHub as the leading provider of autonomous retail today.”

The six new patent pending Advanced Security & Protection Systems technologies described below are designed to enhance physical security, deter theft, prevent intrusion, and protect assets using innovative materials, intelligent tracking, and active countermeasures:

A Multi-layered protective laminate enhances ballistic protection while maintaining optical clarity and offering active defense capabilities.

enhances ballistic protection while maintaining optical clarity and offering active defense capabilities. A Security glass system that combines ballistic protection with dynamic transparency control via integrated smart film technology.

that combines ballistic protection with dynamic transparency control via integrated smart film technology. A Retail security tag that integrates traditional alarm systems with advanced location tracking for real-time merchandise location monitoring and recovery.

that integrates traditional alarm systems with advanced location tracking for real-time merchandise location monitoring and recovery. A Dual-function security tag combines traditional alarm-based detection with tamper-responsive mechanisms that permanently mark goods upon unauthorized removal, rendering stolen merchandise commercially worthless.

combines traditional alarm-based detection with tamper-responsive mechanisms that permanently mark goods upon unauthorized removal, rendering stolen merchandise commercially worthless. A Non-lethal security system employs directional acoustic technology to deter unauthorized entry while minimizing environmental disturbance and integrating with autonomous retail infrastructure.

employs directional acoustic technology to deter unauthorized entry while minimizing environmental disturbance and integrating with autonomous retail infrastructure. An Integrated security platform combines intelligent surveillance with automated robotic countermeasures for active intrusion prevention in unmanned retail environments.

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference callsor other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com