VenHub Secures Agreements for Six New Autonomous Smart Store Locations Across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, announced it has agreements with multiple independent operators for the deployment of six new VenHub Smart Store locations across the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Smart Store expansion further strengthens the Company’s presence in the city where its corporate headquarters and production operations are based.

VenHub plans to install the six new Smart Stores throughout the year as part of its continued expansion in the Las Vegas market. Each Smart Store will provide secure, contactless access to everyday essentials and convenience items, serving both local residents and the millions of visitors who travel through Las Vegas each year.

VenHub Smart Stores operate 24 hours a day without on-site staff and combine robotics, AI-driven inventory management, and mobile-first checkout to deliver a fast, secure, and fully autonomous shopping experience. The upcoming Las Vegas deployments will be located in high-traffic, easily accessible environments and will feature a carefully curated mix of everyday essentials, snacks, beverages, and travel-friendly products tailored to local demand.

“Retail is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub. “Consumers expect convenience, speed, and access at all hours. Unlike traditional retail infrastructure which has never been able to address this demand, our stores are built to solve this problem. Our Smart Stores deliver a new kind of retail platform that operates continuously, adapts to demand, and removes many of the operational constraints that have limited traditional retail for decades.”

Ohanessian continued, “Las Vegas is the perfect environment to showcase the benefits autonomous retail can deliver to operators and consumers. It is a city that operates around the clock and serves millions of travelers every year. Expanding in Las Vegas will allow us to continue demonstrating how our Smart Stores are meeting real-world demand while providing operators with a reliable, modern retail platform.”

VenHub’s business model enables operators to purchase and manage individual Smart Store locations while the Company provides the robotics platform, software infrastructure, and ongoing maintenance and support. This structure allows operators to focus on merchandising and customer engagement while VenHub continues to advance the underlying technology and ensure system reliability.

Each location will feature VenHub’s modular Smart Store design, allowing for rapid installation, centralized oversight, and flexible merchandising that can evolve with neighborhood needs and operator strategies. Specific locations will be announced in coordination with VenHub’s operator partners and local stakeholders.

With its headquarters and production capabilities located in Las Vegas, VenHub is strategically positioned to expand throughout the region while supporting broader growth across North America.

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

