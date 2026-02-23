Milemarker Appoints Adrienne Paulsen as Vice President of Operations

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker, a leading wealth management data infrastructure platform built on Snowflake, today announced the appointment of Adrienne Paulsen as Vice President of Operations. Paulsen brings over a decade of progressive leadership experience from Orion Advisor Solutions, where she most recently served as Senior Director overseeing Premier Service and Professional Service teams supporting $190M+ in annual recurring revenue.

In her new role, Paulsen will lead operational strategy and execution across Milemarker's growing client base of RIAs, broker-dealers, and family offices. She will oversee service delivery, professional services, and client success initiatives as the company continues to scale its platform of 130+ integrations.

"Adrienne's track record of building and scaling high-performing service organizations in wealth tech makes her an ideal fit for Milemarker," said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Milemarker. "Her deep experience supporting advisory firms through complex data and workflow challenges, combined with her proven ability to drive cross-functional alignment, will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth and enhance our client experience."

During her seven-plus years at Orion, Paulsen oversaw nine teams and 80+ professionals, delivering operational excellence for 1,500+ advisory firms and high-net-worth clients. She served as a trusted advisor to executive leadership, translating client needs and operational metrics into actionable business insights. Her expertise spans data reconciliation, professional services delivery, and executive stakeholder management in fast-paced SaaS environments.

"Milemarker is solving one of the wealth management industry's most fundamental challenges—data fragmentation and workflow inefficiency," said Paulsen. "I'm excited to join a team that's building true infrastructure-level solutions and bringing innovation to an industry that desperately needs it. The opportunity to help RIAs and broker-dealers unlock the value of their data through Milemarker's platform is incredibly compelling."

A two-time recipient of the Orion Company Leader Award, Paulsen has been recognized for her executive-level communication and cross-functional leadership. She holds extensive expertise in Agile methodologies, service delivery frameworks, and financial technology operations.

About Milemarker

Milemarker is a wealth management data infrastructure platform built on Snowflake that serves RIAs, broker-dealers, and family offices with 130+ integrations. The company provides comprehensive data integration, workflow automation, and AI-powered solutions that enable advisory firms to eliminate data silos, streamline operations, and deliver superior client experiences. Milemarker has been recognized by ThinkAdvisor Luminaries for innovation and leadership in wealth management technology.