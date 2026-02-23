Axonius Federal Systems Names Jared Vichengrad Senior Vice President and General Manager Following Record Federal Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS), the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management for the public sector, today announced the appointment of Jared Vichengrad as senior vice president and general manager.

Reporting directly to the AFS Board of Directors, Vichengrad will lead the company’s dedicated federal organization, overseeing strategy, execution, and growth across the U.S. federal market.

Vichengrad brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the public sector and enterprise technology. He joins AFS during a period of significant momentum for its federal business, which recently contributed to the record-breaking second half fiscal year 2026 results of its parent company, Axonius .

“Federal agencies are operating in an environment where the attack surface is expanding faster than teams can apply controls,” said Joe Diamond, AFS board member and president and interim CEO of Axonius Inc. “Jared understands that government leaders do not just need more data; they need the power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. His track record at Check Point and Rubrik proves he knows how to align our platform approach with the specific, high-stakes mission requirements of the U.S. federal market.”

Most recently, Vichengrad served as head of public sector, Americas, at Check Point Software Technologies. Previously, he held senior leadership roles including vice president of public sector at Semperis and vice president of SLED at Rubrik. His appointment follows the recent strategic additions to the AFS Board of Directors, including the appointment of former DOJ CIO Melinda Rogers and the naming of Robert J. Skinner as chairman .

“The federal government requires partners who can move faster than the adversaries they face,” said Robert J. Skinner, Board chairman, AFS. “Jared’s arrival marks the next phase of maturity for AFS. We have the technology to solve the asset management challenge and drive operational action, and now, under Jared’s leadership, we have a leader that brings the kind of operational rigor needed to scale that capability to every corner of the civilian, intelligence, and defense sectors.”

In his new role, Vichengrad will focus on expanding the AFS footprint, helping agencies comply with increasing mandates for asset visibility and Zero Trust architecture.

“Government leaders are being asked to defend networks they cannot fully see because their visibility is fragmented across too many tools,” said Vichengrad. “My focus is on ensuring that every agency we work with has a continuously reconciled model of their assets. When we provide that decision-grade intelligence, we empower these agencies to shift their resources from manual inventory reconciliation to active defense and mission assurance.”

About Axonius:

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across your entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

About Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS):

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, CMMC, and BOD 23-01. A subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the federal government. Learn more at www.axonius.com/federal-systems .

