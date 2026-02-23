Satellogic Launches Aleph Observer, a Persistent Global Intelligence Capability Designed for Sustained Awareness at Scale

New offering replaces ad-hoc tasking with predictable, economically viable monitoring of critical sites across large areas

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced the launch of Aleph Observer, its persistent monitoring capability designed to deliver sustained, large-scale situational awareness across critical locations worldwide.

Aleph Observer represents a shift in how Earth observation is procured and used. Rather than relying on episodic tasking and best-effort imagery delivery, it enables ongoing monitoring of hundreds of sites daily with predictable delivery over time. This allows teams to detect and assess change without repeated tasking, helping reduce operational friction and increase confidence in what was observed and what was not.

“Aleph Observer reflects what our customers are actually trying to achieve,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. “They are not interested in simply buying images, they are responsible for high-quality awareness at scale, and for acting on change. Aleph Observer enables them to monitor hundreds of sites daily with the consistency, performance, and economics required to sustain that level of coverage.”

From Ad Hoc Tasking to Persistent Monitoring

Traditional Earth observation models require customers to request imagery on a site-by-site basis, manage tasking priority, and absorb rising costs as monitoring needs grow. As areas of interest expand, revisit cadence becomes harder to maintain, awareness resets between collections, and operational risk increases.

Aleph Observer replaces that model.

Built on Satellogic’s vertically integrated architecture, Aleph Observer delivers predictable coverage across defined areas of interest, enabling teams to monitor change over time rather than react to individual collection events. Embedded analytics surface meaningful change signals, helping reduce analyst overhead and support faster, more confident decisions across defense, intelligence, civil government, and commercial use cases.

Enabled by Structural Advantages Unique in the Category

Aleph Observer positions Satellogic to lead the emerging Persistent Global Intelligence category by addressing the operational constraints that have historically limited sustained monitoring at scale. This is made possible by three reinforcing advantages of Satellogic:

Constellation Scale and Satellite Capacity: The largest active constellation of high-resolution satellites, engineered for maximum daily collection throughput, enables systematic monitoring rather than episodic tasking.

The largest active constellation of high-resolution satellites, engineered for maximum daily collection throughput, enables systematic monitoring rather than episodic tasking. Industry-Leading Unit Economics: The lowest cost structure in Earth Observation, by orders of magnitude, making continuous, large-scale awareness economically achievable.

The lowest cost structure in Earth Observation, by orders of magnitude, making continuous, large-scale awareness economically achievable. Vertically Integrated, Capex-Efficient Scalability: End-to-end control over satellite design, manufacturing, and deployment enables a fast and scalable constellation expansion to match demand.



Together, these advantages allow Aleph Observer to deliver monitoring at a scale and predictability that has historically been difficult to achieve.

A New Baseline for Government and Enterprise Monitoring

For defense and intelligence organizations, Aleph Observer supports sustained visibility across priority locations without the need for constant re-tasking. For civil agencies, it enables scalable oversight of infrastructure, borders, and environmental assets. For commercial operators, it provides ongoing awareness across distributed facilities, supply chains, and development sites.

“Persistent monitoring at scale has long been discussed as a goal,” added Kargieman. “With Aleph Observer, it becomes a practical operating model.”

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third pirates for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xviii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xix) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules and (xxvi) the anticipated benefits of the domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com