Edible Garden Reports 2025 Sustainability Performance Through Walmart’s Project Gigaton

BELVIDERE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced its 2025 sustainability results as part of Walmart’s Project Gigaton, the global initiative focused on reducing supply chain emissions. The Company’s continued participation reflects its commitment to reducing waste, conserving resources and improving environmental efficiency across its greenhouse operations and distribution network. Edible Garden’s 2025 performance demonstrates measurable progress in logistics optimization, water reuse, recycling initiatives and food waste reduction, aligned with both Walmart’s climate objectives and the Company’s Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.

Edible Garden’s 2025 Project Gigaton impact included:

“At Edible Garden, sustainability is not a standalone initiative — it is a structural component of how we operate and grow,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Over multiple years, we have methodically invested in transportation optimization, advanced water recirculation systems, waste stream reduction and recyclable inputs to create a more efficient and resilient supply chain. Our 2025 Project Gigaton results reflect the depth of that commitment, from meaningful reductions in fuel use and transportation miles to continued progress in water recapture, recycling and food waste diversion.”

“Through our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, we continue to integrate sustainable packaging practices, water conservation systems and logistics optimization into our day-to-day operations. Participation in Walmart’s Project Gigaton reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability and continuous environmental improvement. As a multi-year Giga Guru within the initiative, we are proud to consistently deliver measurable, data-driven environmental progress while strengthening our operating model and positioning Edible Garden for sustainable, long-term value creation.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com

