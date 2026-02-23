Notified Adds Market Intelligence to IR Hub™ Making Earnings Call Preparation Easier

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today introduced Market Intelligence, a new capability that gives investor relations teams a more streamlined way to prepare for earnings calls within the all-in-one IR Hub platform.

Available now to IR clients who wish to become early adopters, the first phase of Market Intelligence delivers instant access to publicly available earnings call transcripts. New capabilities, including earnings summaries, Q&A analysis, trending market topics, analyst insights and sentiment analysis, will be added soon.

Notified also offers access to an AI-powered IR Assistant to provide a chatbot-based experience purpose-built for IR professionals – all within a secure, closed environment. This enables teams to transform data from Market Intelligence and existing IR solutions into clear, actionable insights through simple, natural-language prompts.

By bringing together expansive market data and AI-driven analysis directly within IR Hub, teams can centralize due diligence, anticipate investor questions, monitor peer activity and strengthen stakeholder engagement all from a single, integrated platform.

“Today, IR teams are expected to do more with less, while navigating more regulations, increased scrutiny and tighter timelines,” said Erik Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “As demands grow, access to the right insights becomes critical. By adding Market Intelligence and our AI-powered IR Assistant to IR Hub, we’re giving teams a smarter, more efficient way to prepare for earnings, understand the market and engage investors with confidence.”

Paired with dedicated consultative service, these new capabilities further strengthen IR Hub - making it the preferred choice for modern investor relations teams.

Notified IR Hub: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Does Notified’s IR Hub Differ From Other Investor Relations Platforms?

Notified’s IR Hub unifies everything an IR team needs into one connected platform, including IR websites, events, earnings releases, regulatory filings and analytics. Unlike modular solutions that require multiple vendors and integrations, IR Hub provides a seamless, end-to-end workflow that helps teams work faster, communicate more effectively and deliver better outcomes.

What Is Market Intelligence and How Does It Help IR Teams Prepare for Earnings Calls?

Market Intelligence is the newest addition to Notified’s IR Hub, designed to help IR teams prepare more effectively for earnings calls. It provides instant access to competitor earnings call transcripts, earnings call summaries, Q&A analysis, trending hot topics, analyst and investor insights and market sentiment analysis. This helps teams conduct smarter due diligence, anticipate analyst questions and tell their company’s narrative more clearly and confidently.



What Is the IR Assistant and How Does It Support IR Teams?

IR Assistant is Notified’s secure, AI-powered chatbot built specifically for investor relations professionals and deployed within a closed environment designed for sensitive IR data. Leveraging the latest commercially available AI models, it helps teams quickly turn complex market and peer data into actionable insights using natural-language queries. IR teams can instantly generate earnings call summaries, analyze trends, compare sentiment and uncover competitive insights.



When Will Market Intelligence, Including the AI-Powered IR Assistant, Be Available and How Can Customers Access It?

Market Intelligence has been available to select users in an early adopter program since late 2025 and will become generally available to Notified IR clients in the second quarter of 2026. To learn more about Market Intelligence and to get access as an early adopter, clients can simply log into IR Hub and click on the “Market Intelligence” menu item.

What Level of Support and Service Does Notified Provide to IR Teams?

Eligible clients receive access to a Customer Experience Manager (CEM), an experienced IR specialist who delivers proactive, consultative guidance beyond technical support. This support can include earnings preparation, event execution, analytics interpretation and IR website strategy, backed by 24/7/365 global assistance.

Why Do Public Companies Choose Notified Over Other IR Technology Providers?

Public companies choose Notified for its combination of integrated technology, dedicated consultative service and global scale. Trusted by more than 4,200 companies worldwide, including 50% of the Fortune 100, Notified delivers a smarter, more reliable platform that helps IR teams streamline operations, stay compliant and engage investors more effectively.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



