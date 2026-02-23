Shirofune to Present at eTail West 2026, Showcasing AI-Driven Retail Media Automation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , a leading digital advertising automation management platform, today announced it will present and attend eTail West 2026, taking place February 23–26, 2026 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California. As part of its presence, Shirofune will host a Summit Day session on Monday, February 23, titled “The New Frontier in Ad Optimization: Stop Bidding on ROAS. Bid on Customers Who Actually Spend.”

The Summit Day session will explore how AI-powered automation and cross-channel optimization can drive profitable growth across search, social, marketplace, and retail media channels, with a focus on U.S. advertisers and agencies and on operationalizing new-to-brand strategies at scale. Shirofune will highlight how its platform automatically adjusts bids and budgets based on conversion performance, helping teams scale acquisition-focused segments without adding manual workload or sacrificing visibility into long-term value.

In “The New Frontier in Ad Optimization: Stop Bidding on ROAS. Bid on Customers Who Actually Spend,” Shirofune will walk through a real-world client example to show why ROAS is easy to optimize but a weak signal for sustainable growth. The session will unpack how ROAS-driven bidding often pulls spend toward low-risk, low-value shoppers while under-investing in high-value customers who drive profit and lifetime value. Attendees will see how brands are using automation and customer value signals to shift from metric optimization to customer-centric growth and why who you bid on matters more than what you bid on.

“Retail teams tell us they’re drowning in platforms, reports, and point solutions, but what they really want is a single system that ties media spend to profit and customer growth,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “Shirofune was built for that reality, and at eTail West we’ll once again show how our automation unifies search, social, and retail media into one plan that constantly reallocates budget, protects margins, and frees teams from manual campaign work so they can focus on strategy. This includes new-to-brand acquisition plays that may look less efficient on paper but drive higher lifetime value.”

As a sponsor, Shirofune will also be available onsite for one-on-one conversations and demos with retailers and brands looking to:

Consolidate cross-channel campaign management into a single, easy-to-use interface and standardize optimization workflows across multiple brands and accounts.

Automate budgeting and bidding to improve efficiency while protecting margins with acquisition vs. retention budget controls that keep spend aligned with growth targets instead of drifting toward only existing high-intent users.

Shift success metrics from short-term ROAS to long-term value, new-customer growth, and profitability, ​​supported by client-ready reporting that clearly differentiates pure ROAS optimization from incremental new-to-brand strategies.

Reduce manual workload so lean teams can focus on strategy, testing, and insights, while Shirofune automates cross-campaign optimization, reallocating spend toward segments and placements more likely to drive incremental (new-to-brand) conversions and enabling faster testing cycles without heavy operational lift.





Shirofune’s participation at eTail West 2026 highlights its commitment to helping U.S. marketers navigate an increasingly complex retail media and performance marketing landscape with pragmatic, automation-first tools that make new-customer acquisition strategies repeatable, measurable, and scalable for agencies and in-house teams alike.

For more information about Shirofune and to learn more about its activities at eTail West 2026, visit https://shirofune.us .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.