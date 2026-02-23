Photronics Reschedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call to February 27, 2026

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced that because of inclement weather affecting logistics, its previously scheduled earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, originally set for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, will be rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, February 27, 2026. The Company will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as planned on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 , before the market open.

Updated Conference Call Information:

Photronics will host a public conference call Friday, February 27th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company’s financial performance, business conditions, and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here: Conference Registration. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call’s scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the manufacture of ICs and FPDs and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier operating 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .