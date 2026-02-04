Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced the following upcoming investor events:
FQ1 2026 Financial Results
Date: February 25, 2026
Webcast: Photronics, Inc. - Events and Presentations
Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference
Date: February 26, 2026
Location: NYC
OFC Trade Show
Date: March 17-18, 2026
Location: Los Angeles
Institutional investors should reach out to Photronics investor relations to schedule a meeting.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com