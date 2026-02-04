Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

FQ1 2026 Financial Results

Date: February 25, 2026

Webcast: Photronics, Inc. - Events and Presentations

Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference

Date: February 26, 2026

Location: NYC

OFC Trade Show

Date: March 17-18, 2026

Location: Los Angeles

Institutional investors should reach out to Photronics investor relations to schedule a meeting.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

tmoreau@photronics.com