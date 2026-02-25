Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended February 1, 2026.

Commenting on the first quarter performance, Chairman and CEO George Macricostas said, “Photronics delivered strong results in our fiscal first quarter achieving record high-end IC revenue for the second consecutive quarter. We remain on track with our facility expansion plans, which along with continuous process improvements and the refinement of our execution, will diversify our geographic revenue mix as industry regionalization continues.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

  • Revenue was $225.1 million, up 6.1% year-over-year and up 4.3% sequentially.
  • GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $42.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $42.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025 and $61.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $35.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with $32.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025 and $34.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • IC revenue was $165.3 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially.
  • FPD revenue was $59.8 million, an increase of 3% both year-over-year and sequentially.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $636.9 million, of which $459.1 million was associated with our Joint Ventures, of which we own 50.01%.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $97.3 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $47.6 million.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $212 million and $220 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.49 and $0.55 per share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on February 27, 2026. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click conference registration. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. Photomasks are a key element in the manufacture of ICs and FPDs and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statements of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.  

Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 
  Three Months Ended
  February 1, October 31, February 2,
   2026   2025   2025 
       
Revenue $225,066  $215,770  $212,138 
       
Cost of goods sold  146,364   140,236   136,603 
       
Gross Profit  78,702   75,534   75,535 
Gross margin %  35.0%  35.0%  35.6%
       
Operating Expenses:      
       
Selling, general and administrative 21,311   20,001   19,101 
       
Research and development  2,588   3,185   4,257 
       
Total Operating Expenses  23,899   23,186   23,358 
       
Other operating Income (expense) 56   (241)  - 
       
Operating Income  54,859   52,107   52,177 
Operating Margin  24.4%  24.1%  24.6%
       
Other income, net  19,673   23,855   24,981 
       
Income Before Income Tax Provision 74,532   75,962   77,158 
       
Income tax provision (benefit) 14,355   (2,659)  18,901 
       
Net Income  60,177   78,621   58,257 
       
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17,238   16,820   15,406 
       
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$42,939  $61,801  $42,851 
       
Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders:    
       
Basic $0.74  $1.07  $0.69 
       
Diluted $0.74  $1.07  $0.68 
       
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:    
       
Basic  57,794   57,600   62,093 
       
Diluted  58,390   57,977   62,661 
       


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
       
  February 1,
 October 31,
  2026
 2025
       
Assets      
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$544,133  $492,256 
Short-term investments  92,738   95,909 
Accounts receivable  199,490   195,921 
Inventories  62,653   61,767 
Other current assets  47,235   44,199 
       
Total current assets  946,249   890,052 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net 894,620   854,436 
Other assets  60,550   60,046 
       
Total assets $1,901,419  $1,804,534 
       
       
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt$11  $11 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 206,638   165,862 
       
Total current liabilities  206,649   165,873 
       
Long-term debt  10   13 
Other liabilities  44,839   41,341 
       
Equity:      
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,211,390   1,173,589 
Noncontrolling interests  438,531   423,718 
Total equity  1,649,921   1,597,307 
       
Total liabilities and equity $1,901,419  $1,804,534 
       


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
     
  Three Months Ended
  February 1, February 2,
   2026   2025 
     
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $60,177  $58,257 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash    
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  19,802   20,792 
Share-based compensation  2,851   3,334 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other  14,424   (3,917)
     
Net cash provided by operating activities  97,254   78,466 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (47,635)  (35,200)
Purchases of short-term investments  (36,611)  - 
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments  41,483   41,482 
Government incentives  2,567   620 
Other  (80)  (57)
     
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (40,276)  6,845 
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayments of debt  (3)  (15,343)
Common stock repurchases  -   (4,573)
Proceeds from share-based arrangements  752   1,433 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards  -   (1,995)
     
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  749   (20,478)
     
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (5,915)  (21,202)
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  51,812   43,631 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  495,113   601,243 
     
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period  546,925   644,874 
     
Less: Ending restricted cash  2,792   2,674 
     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $544,133  $642,200 
     


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP: Net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
      
      
 Three Months ended
 February 1, October 31, February 2,
  2026   2025   2025 
      
      
U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$42,939  $61,801  $42,851 
FX (gain) loss (12,865)  (18,615)  (18,443)
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss 2,553   4,781   5,152 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 3,032   3,341   2,823 
      
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance -   (16,751)  - 
      
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$ 35,659  $ 34,557  $ 32,383 
      
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 58,390   57,977   62,661 
      
      
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$0.74  $1.07  $0.68 
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above (0.13)  (0.47)  (0.16)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$ 0.61  $ 0.60  $ 0.52 
      
 

            











        

            

            
