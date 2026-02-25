Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended February 1, 2026.

Commenting on the first quarter performance, Chairman and CEO George Macricostas said, “Photronics delivered strong results in our fiscal first quarter achieving record high-end IC revenue for the second consecutive quarter. We remain on track with our facility expansion plans, which along with continuous process improvements and the refinement of our execution, will diversify our geographic revenue mix as industry regionalization continues.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue was $225.1 million, up 6.1% year-over-year and up 4.3% sequentially.

GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $42.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $42.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025 and $61.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $35.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with $32.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025 and $34.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

IC revenue was $165.3 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially.

FPD revenue was $59.8 million, an increase of 3% both year-over-year and sequentially.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $636.9 million, of which $459.1 million was associated with our Joint Ventures, of which we own 50.01%.

Cash generated from operating activities was $97.3 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $47.6 million.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $212 million and $220 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.49 and $0.55 per share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on February 27, 2026. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click conference registration. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. Photomasks are a key element in the manufacture of ICs and FPDs and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statements of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 1, October 31, February 2, 2026 2025 2025 Revenue $ 225,066 $ 215,770 $ 212,138 Cost of goods sold 146,364 140,236 136,603 Gross Profit 78,702 75,534 75,535 Gross margin % 35.0 % 35.0 % 35.6 % Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 21,311 20,001 19,101 Research and development 2,588 3,185 4,257 Total Operating Expenses 23,899 23,186 23,358 Other operating Income (expense) 56 (241 ) - Operating Income 54,859 52,107 52,177 Operating Margin 24.4 % 24.1 % 24.6 % Other income, net 19,673 23,855 24,981 Income Before Income Tax Provision 74,532 75,962 77,158 Income tax provision (benefit) 14,355 (2,659 ) 18,901 Net Income 60,177 78,621 58,257 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17,238 16,820 15,406 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 42,939 $ 61,801 $ 42,851 Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.74 $ 1.07 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.07 $ 0.68 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 57,794 57,600 62,093 Diluted 58,390 57,977 62,661





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) February 1,

October 31,

2026

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 544,133 $ 492,256 Short-term investments 92,738 95,909 Accounts receivable 199,490 195,921 Inventories 62,653 61,767 Other current assets 47,235 44,199 Total current assets 946,249 890,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 894,620 854,436 Other assets 60,550 60,046 Total assets $ 1,901,419 $ 1,804,534 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 11 $ 11 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 206,638 165,862 Total current liabilities 206,649 165,873 Long-term debt 10 13 Other liabilities 44,839 41,341 Equity: Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,211,390 1,173,589 Noncontrolling interests 438,531 423,718 Total equity 1,649,921 1,597,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,901,419 $ 1,804,534





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 1, February 2, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 60,177 $ 58,257 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,802 20,792 Share-based compensation 2,851 3,334 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other 14,424 (3,917 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,254 78,466 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (47,635 ) (35,200 ) Purchases of short-term investments (36,611 ) - Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 41,483 41,482 Government incentives 2,567 620 Other (80 ) (57 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (40,276 ) 6,845 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (3 ) (15,343 ) Common stock repurchases - (4,573 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 752 1,433 Net settlements of restricted stock awards - (1,995 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 749 (20,478 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,915 ) (21,202 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 51,812 43,631 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 495,113 601,243 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 546,925 644,874 Less: Ending restricted cash 2,792 2,674 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 544,133 $ 642,200



