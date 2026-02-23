CAVU Consumer Partners Promotes Jared Jacobs to Managing Partner

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Consumer Partners (“CAVU”), a leading investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector, today announced the promotion of Jared Jacobs to Managing Partner. Jacobs, who joined the firm in 2017, will join Co-Founders Brett Thomas and Rohan Oza as Managing Partners of the firm. In this expanded role, he will continue to lead investments across the pet, human nutrition, and wellness verticals while helping shape CAVU’s investment strategy as the firm enters its next phase of growth.

“Jared has a rare ability to build authentic, long-term relationships with founders,” said Brett Thomas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CAVU. “He earns trust quickly, identifies unique consumer inflection points before they reach market consensus, and works side-by-side with management teams through every phase of growth. This promotion reflects the impact he has had on our firm and the confidence we have in him as a leader and investor.”

Since joining CAVU, Jacobs has helped lead and support investments that reflect the firm’s focus on high-growth consumer brands. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) and has been a trusted partner to founders across several of CAVU’s portfolio companies. His thoughtful leadership and hands-on engagement have been central to scaling brands through meaningful growth milestones.

“Jared embodies everything we look for in a partner at CAVU,” said Rohan Oza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CAVU. “He has exceptional instincts for brands, deep empathy for founders, and an unwavering commitment to our mission of helping purpose-driven companies reach their full potential. We’re thrilled to welcome him into this expanded leadership role.”

Jacobs began his career in investment banking as an Analyst in the M&A group at Morgan Stanley, before moving into consumer-focused private equity. Prior to joining CAVU, he was an Associate in the consumer and retail group at AEA Investors. He holds a BBA with high distinction from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, where he was named a James B. Angell Scholar.

“I’m honored for the trust Brett, Rohan, and the entire CAVU team have placed in me,” said Jared Jacobs, Managing Partner of CAVU. “Over the last nine years, our mission has remained the same: to partner with visionary founders solving real problems for consumers. I’m excited for this next chapter as we continue to back the next generation of iconic consumer brands.”

Jacobs’ promotion underscores CAVU’s commitment to developing long-term leadership from within and strengthening its platform as it continues to expand across high-growth consumer categories.

