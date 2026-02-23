ARGAN: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL ON FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, February 23, 2026 – 5.45pm

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

on February 18, 2026

On February 18, 2026, the day we released our notice of meeting ahead of our Combined General Meeting of Shareholders – to be held on March 26, 2026 – the total number of voting rights and shares composing ARGAN’s share capital was as follows:

February 18, 2026 Total number of shares in the share capital 25,766,939 Total theoretical number of voting rights (1) 25,766,939 Total actual number of voting rights (2) 25,756,480

(1) Including the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

(2) Excluding the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







