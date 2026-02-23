Current Cannabis Decorated in Missouri's DHSS Verified Dispensary Initiative

ST. LOUIS, MO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Current Cannabis announced its participation this week in the Verified Dispensary: We're on the List campaign launched by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Cannabis Regulation.The statewide initiative was introduced as part of the agency's broader effort to help consumers distinguish licensed cannabis dispensaries from unregulated sellers operating outside Missouri's regulatory system.

The Division of Cannabis Regulation recently began distributing official Verified Dispensary decals to licensed facilities across the state. The decals include a QR code that directs the public to an interactive online map of approved dispensary locations maintained by the state. According to the department, the campaign is designed to increase transparency and reinforce public awareness of Missouri's regulated cannabis framework.

Current Cannabis confirmed that it has installed the state-issued decal at its licensed facility and is listed on the official registry of approved dispensaries. Company representatives said the announcement reflects compliance with Missouri's cannabis regulations, which require ongoing oversight and operational standards for licensed businesses.

Missouri's regulated cannabis market operates under a system that includes routine facility inspections, seed-to-sale inventory tracking, continuous security monitoring, state review of packaging and labeling, and mandatory laboratory testing for potency and contaminants. Products sold through licensed dispensaries must be cultivated, manufactured, tested, and transported within state lines in accordance with Missouri law. Each regulated product carries a state-issued license number identifying the facility responsible for cultivation, manufacturing, or testing.

Division Director Amy Moore previously stated that the campaign is intended to provide Missourians with tools to make informed decisions about where they access cannabis products. The Verified Dispensary decal and online map are part of that effort to make license verification more accessible to the public.

Becca Watkins, General Manager of Current Cannabis, said the company supports the state's initiative. "Participation in the Verified Dispensary program reflects adherence to Missouri's regulatory requirements and the oversight established by the Division of Cannabis Regulation," Watkins said. "The campaign provides a clear visual indicator that a facility is operating under state licensure."

Missouri voters approved a regulated cannabis program that directs a portion of tax revenue to designated state programs. According to state reporting, revenue generated through regulated sales supports the Missouri Veterans Commission, the Missouri State Public Defender System, and initiatives related to substance use disorder treatment and prevention.





The Verified Dispensary campaign marks the latest development in the state's ongoing oversight of Missouri's cannabis industry. Additional information about licensed dispensaries like Current Cannabis and regulatory requirements is available through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website. Learn more about the Verified Dispensary efforts at Current Cannabis here.

