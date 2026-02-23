Crypto News Today : Pepeto Presale Reports as UBS Opens Bitcoin Trading for Wealthy Clients and XRP ETF Inflows Set Crypto Records

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has reported accelerating presale demand, with stages closing in rapid succession and inflows hitting new highs. Buyers continue snapping up tokens at $0.000000185 as three crypto product demos go live. UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, opened Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for wealthy clients (Bloomberg, January 2026). XRP ETFs pulled in $1.3 billion with 43 consecutive days of positive inflows. JPMorgan projects crypto inflows will surpass $130 billion in 2026. The institutional era of crypto isn't coming. It's here.

Pepeto Gains Ground as UBS, JPMorgan, and XRP ETF Buyers Signal a New Bitcoin and Crypto Accumulation Phase

The crypto market is undergoing a structural shift. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti confirmed the bank is building "core infrastructure" for crypto, including "targeted offerings from crypto access to tokenized deposit solutions" (Decrypt, February 2026). Bitcoin ETFs logged $16.1 billion in net inflows last year. XRP ETFs attracted $1.3 billion. The Clarity Act advanced through a White House meeting on February 10, clearing the path for crypto adoption. But UBS isn't opening Bitcoin trading because markets look weak. They're opening it because their wealthiest clients demand crypto exposure. That divergence preceded every major Bitcoin rally. It's the same environment where XRP ETFs are quietly absorbing supply.

Pepeto Presale Stages Close Ahead of Schedule With Three Working Crypto Products as Bitcoin and XRP Bull Run Positioning Grows

Given how capital flows into Bitcoin ETFs and XRP funds, the question is which early crypto projects build infrastructure before the bull run. Pepeto presale stages keep closing ahead of schedule. Over 9.8 trillion tokens sold. Volume doubled since January. PepetoSwap handles cross chain trades. Pepeto Bridge routes tokens across networks and Pepeto Exchange is the dedicated crypto hub for meme coins. All live in demo. In a crypto market where Bitcoin sits below production cost and XRP is 60% off highs, dual audits from SolidProof and Coinsult separate real projects from noise. Zero tax. Created by a cofounder of Pepe.

Stages projected to take weeks are closing in days. The crypto market is in fear mode, but Pepeto's presale is having its best quarter. Bitcoin whales are buying the dip. XRP ETF holders haven't sold in 43 days. And Pepeto buyers are positioning at six zeros before the crypto bull run. Allocation sizes grow every month. That's not speculation. That's conviction showing up in the data.

What makes this significant isn't the pace. It's the timing. Demand accelerates during a crypto bear market where Bitcoin trades below production cost. That's counter cyclical buying, the same behavior Bitcoin whales and XRP ETF holders show. When demand grows while prices fall, it signals conviction. Every crypto project that attracted bear market capital became a category leader when the cycle turned.

Staking at 212% APY locks tokens out of circulation. As stages fill, supply shrinks while crypto buyers enter. A $50,000 position generates $107,000 in annual yield. Compare that to XRP's single digit returns or Bitcoin's zero yield. The real play is what happens when supply contracts and demand arrives from three products. Bitcoin saw this with ETF buying absorbing supply faster than miners produced. XRP saw it when inflows outpaced selling. Pepeto engineers the same crypto pressure at $0.000000185.

JPMorgan expects $130 billion in new crypto capital this year. UBS just gave their richest clients Bitcoin access. XRP ETFs proved institutions buy through fear. When that wave hits early crypto projects, Pepeto's presale will be closed. The biggest returns in any Bitcoin or XRP cycle were made by those who positioned before capital arrived.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a crypto meme coin infrastructure project building the first integrated trading layer for the meme economy. PepetoSwap (cross chain crypto trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), Pepeto Exchange (meme economy hub). All live in demo. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 214% APY staking. Presale price: $0.000000185.

