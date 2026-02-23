Epirus, Digital Force Technologies Partner to Develop Non-Kinetic Counter UAS Kill-Chain

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epirus and Digital Force Technologies (DFT) have partnered to deliver a fully integrated counter-UAS kill chain unifying the companies’ respective technologies for detection, tracking, identification, localization and non-kinetic, low collateral defeat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) threats.

Under the agreement, Epirus will lead systems integration of DFT’s Seraphim command-and-control and multi-modal sensor fusion software with Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave (HPM) platform for critical point defense.

Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave is a proven non-kinetic counter-UAS solution that leverages electromagnetic interference to defeat swarming, AI-controlled and fiber-optic guided UAS that can evade legacy electronic warfare tactics. The Leonidas platform emits precise electromagnetic interference to disable the critical electronics onboard a drone, neutralizing the threat. Using software-based, operator-defined safe zones, Leonidas provides a scalable, high precision and low-collateral counter-UAS capability. The platform defeated a 49-drone swarm simultaneously with a targeted burst of electromagnetic interference at a 2025 live-fire demonstration.

DFT’s Seraphim software platform and counter-UAS Family of Systems deliver autonomous tracking and identification of UAS threats in complex operational environments. Trusted to support critical missions worldwide, Seraphim is built on a modular, scalable architecture that remains sensor- and effector-agnostic, enabling rapid integration of best-in-class capabilities. Seraphim combines sensing, decision support and effects coordination through a unified operational interface. By fusing data in real-time and autonomously prioritizing threats, the platform enables operators to move from detection to response with speed and precision.

“Leonidas was designed to maximize interoperability with partner technologies,” said Andy Lowery, Epirus CEO. “This collaboration marries our systems integration and swarm defeat expertise with DFT’s edge processing and automation knowhow to deliver exactly what our customers are asking for: a flexible, adaptable and fully integrated counter-UAS kill chain for critical point defense missions.”

“Integrating Seraphim with Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave platform extends AI-enabled decision making through the defeat layer of the counter-UAS kill chain, delivering a turnkey detect-to-defeat capability,” said Justin MacLaurin, Digital Force Technologies CEO. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to scalable, interoperable systems that give operators faster, more effective solutions to defeat evolving drone threats.”

The companies will partner on U.S. government demonstration activities and are expected to present their full counter-UAS kill chain solution later this year.

Epirus is a high-growth technology company dedicated to overcoming the asymmetric challenges inherent to the future of national security. Epirus' flagship technology, Leonidas, is a software defined, energy-based high-power microwave platform, built using intelligent power management techniques which allow power-hungry systems to do more with less. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact media@epirusinc.com.

Digital Force Technologies (DFT) is a San Diego, CA based defense technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced sensing systems. DFT is a trusted partner to the U.S. military, fielding thousands of systems in support of our nation’s most critical missions. For over 25 years, DFT has been at the forefront of defense innovation, combining our deep operational expertise with the latest technological advancements. Taking an agile, rapid deployment approach, our solutions meet the evolving needs of the warfighter from concept to battlefield application. For more information, please contact info@digitalforcetech.com or visit www.digitalforcetech.com .

