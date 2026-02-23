RELM LAUNCHES UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI AND BERMUDA SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS TO SUPPORT EARLY-CAREER TALENT

Hamilton, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance (Relm), the leading insurer focused on emerging industries, today announced the launch of its 2026 scholarship programs, including a new academic partnership with the University of Miami and the continuation of its long-running scholarship program in Bermuda with the Bermuda Foundation for Insurance Studies (BFIS).

The programs are designed to provide structured education-to-employment pathways for students interested in insurance, risk, and emerging industries. In addition to financial support, both scholarships offer paid work experience with Relm, including a 12-week program and opportunities to work during summer and Christmas breaks.

Relm is also supporting academic engagement at the University of Miami through its involvement in the Business of Blockchain and Tokenization Conference, hosted by the Miami Herbert Business School. The annual conference brings together researchers, industry practitioners, and policymakers to examine commercial and regulatory developments shaping blockchain and tokenization.

The University of Miami partnership marks a new step in Relm’s academic engagement, extending its approach to talent development through direct collaboration with higher education institutions. Alongside this, the BFIS scholarship enters its fourth consecutive year, reflecting Relm’s continued involvement in Bermuda and its focus on long-term participation in the local insurance market.

Joseph Ziolkowski, CEO and Founder of Relm Insurance, said: “Access to high-quality talent is one of the most important drivers of emerging industries. Programs like these are designed to be practical, connecting education with real commercial experience and giving students direct exposure to how risk, regulation, and innovation intersect. Over time, investment in initiatives like this strengthens not just Relm, but the broader insurance ecosystem.”

Dr. Paul A. Pavlou, Dean of the Miami Herbert Business School, said: “Relm’s scholarship partnership exemplifies our mission at the University of Miami Patti and A ng engagement with BFIS demonstrates the value of long-term partnerships that invest directly in people. Programs like this ensure Bermudian students are not only academically prepared, but industry-ready, with an understanding of risk, regulation, and innovation in practice. We are proud to continue this partnership as we develop the next generation of Bermudian (re)insurance professionals.”

The scholarships form part of Relm’s broader effort to build capability in markets where technical skill, regulatory understanding, and operational discipline are increasingly important. More information on Relm’s ongoing work with BFIS, including the impact of the program in Bermuda, read How BFIS Is Shaping Tomorrow’s Insurance Leaders .





