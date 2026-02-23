Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar and Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Post-Earnings Webinar with JP Morgan

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time

Baird Silicon Slopes Technology Summit

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

The Citizens Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Citadel Securities SMID-Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

The Wolfe FinTech Forum 2026

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Wells Fargo Payments/Fintech Symposium

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Please reach out to Tien-tsin Huang, JP Morgan research analyst, at tien-tsin.huang@jpmorgan.com or register here for access to the February 24 live webinar.

The presentation at the Citizens Technology Conference and the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2026 will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After each of the presentations, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@remitly.com

Media Inquiries:

press@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.