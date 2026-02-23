Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar and Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:
Post-Earnings Webinar with JP Morgan
Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Baird Silicon Slopes Technology Summit
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
The Citizens Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Citadel Securities SMID-Cap Conference
Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
The Wolfe FinTech Forum 2026
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Wells Fargo Payments/Fintech Symposium
Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Please reach out to Tien-tsin Huang, JP Morgan research analyst, at tien-tsin.huang@jpmorgan.com or register here for access to the February 24 live webinar.
The presentation at the Citizens Technology Conference and the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2026 will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. After each of the presentations, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.
About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@remitly.com
Media Inquiries:
press@remitly.com
SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.