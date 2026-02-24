The World’s Most Important Residence and Citizenship Programs in 2026

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While European programs continue to set the benchmark globally, the latest rankings in the 2026 edition of Henley & Partners’ Residence and Citizenship Programs report reveal a marked recalibration in the investment migration landscape. Europe’s appeal is increasingly being challenged by dynamic competitors across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean — signaling a shift in how globally mobile capital and talent are repositioning for the future.

Malta retains 1st place in the 2026 Global Citizenship Program Index for the 11th consecutive year, and Greece once again tops the 2026 Global Residence Program Index. The rankings are published as part of the most established comparative benchmark of investment migration options, independently assessed by a panel of leading internationally recognized immigration and citizenship experts as well as academics, economists, and country risk experts.

New Entrants and Rapid Climbers Reshape the Rankings

The UAE records the year’s most striking rise, moving from 5th to joint 2nd place on the Global Residence Program Index and entering the Top 3 for the first time. Strong upward momentum is also evident across Asia-Pacific and Central America, with Costa Rica, New Zealand, Panama, and Singapore all climbing the rankings, alongside steady gains by Malaysia, Mauritius, and Thailand.

Three countries make notable first appearances on the Global Residence Program Index: Uruguay enters in 5th place, Saudi Arabia debuts in 9th, and the Maldives in 11th — underscoring the widening geographic spread of competitive residence offerings.

A similar pattern of recalibration is evident on the Global Citizenship Program Index, where several established Caribbean and MENA programs improve their positions and two new entrants — Samoa and São Tomé and Príncipe — join the rankings for the first time.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman at Henley & Partners, says the findings mark an important inflection point for policymakers. “Together, the 2026 results reflect a structural evolution: Europe remains highly attractive, but its relative dominance is declining. Forward-thinking countries such as Singapore and the UAE are engaging strategically with globally mobile investors. At a time when foreign direct investment, entrepreneurial talent, and fiscal resilience are critical, policy certainty and openness are decisive competitive advantages.”

Governments Compete for Capital and Talent

Millionaire migration projections for 2026 point to an unprecedented wave of affluent families relocating across borders, with the leading destinations for net inflows all operating formal residence and/or citizenship frameworks designed to attract international investors and entrepreneurs. Reflecting this accelerating competition, Henley & Partners onboarded clients from 95 countries over the past 12 months — clear evidence that structured domicile portfolio management is becoming mainstream among globally mobile families.

Against this backdrop, the two indexes published today benchmark 40 leading programs — selected from over 100 worldwide — across key criteria including reputation, quality of life, compliance, investment requirements, tax efficiency, processing standards, and mobility outcomes. Together, they provide a comparative measure of how effectively countries position themselves to attract and retain globally mobile investors and talent.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, Chief Executive Officer at Henley & Partners, says residence and citizenship programs have evolved into core instruments of economic government strategy rather than simple revenue channels. “Governments are deploying these frameworks to secure long-term advantage — attracting entrepreneurs, investors, and internationally mobile families who contribute to innovation and growth. At the same time, for globally exposed households, mobility planning has become a core element of risk management and opportunity creation. Jurisdictions that offer clarity, stability, and attractive pathways to residence and citizenship are positioning themselves to win.”

Wealth on the Move

Interactive digital comparisons of the 40 different residence and citizenship programs are also available, enabling global investors and wealthy families to select what matters most to them when weighing up their options.

Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, says the data confirms a fundamental global shift. “Wealth is relocating at an unprecedented pace. Where it ultimately concentrates will depend on how credibly countries design immigration frameworks for investors, entrepreneurs and wealthy families. Countries that combine economic dynamism, legal certainty, political stability, strong infrastructure, and clear pathways for applicants are emerging as the primary net inflow destinations. Where credible mobility options exist, capital and talent follow.”

He adds that this reflects a deeper reassessment of risk and permanence. “Residence and citizenship rights are increasingly assembled rather than inherited — structured portfolios of access rights built to create resilience across generations. Families that approach mobility as a deliberate long-term strategy, rather than a contingency plan, will be best positioned to absorb shocks, capture opportunity, and preserve optionality in a world where both capital and talent are highly fluid.”

