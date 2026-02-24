Applied Materials Awards Suppliers for Outstanding Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in areas including quality, service, sustainability, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.

“Applied Materials congratulates our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for their strong performance and execution in an environment where the pace of innovation is rapidly accelerating,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Group Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. “AI computing is at the center of a new wave of growth for the semiconductor industry, and having deep collaborations with our suppliers is more important than ever for us to maximize the opportunities ahead.”

The following 12 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards for consistently exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

Applied Energy Systems, Inc.

CoreDux France S.A.S.

Cortec Precision Manufacturing

Frencken Group Limited

Fujikin Incorporated

GLTechno Holdings, Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Singapore Aerospace Manufacturing Pte. Ltd.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977