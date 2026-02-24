Giant Containers Retained to Design, Deliver New Modular Structures for World-Leading EV Company

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Giant Containers, a subsidiary of Olenox Industries (Nasdaq: OLOX), today announced it has been retained to design and deliver new modular solutions for a leading electric vehicle (EV) company across multiple U.S. locations.

The multi-site engagement will focus on the design, manufacture and deployment of scalable, modular buildings that supports the client’s continued expansion. The project scope includes multiple custom steel modular buildings across several sites.

The retained EV company continues to accelerate its national footprint to meet rising consumer demand and infrastructure requirements. Giant Containers will provide integrated design-build services to ensure consistency, speed to market, and alignment with performance and sustainability standards across all sites.

“This engagement underscores Giant Containers’ position as a trusted partner for next-generation infrastructure,” said Mike McLaren, CEO of Olenox Industries. “As EV adoption expands, the need for resilient, modular, and energy-efficient site solutions becomes critical. Our team is proud to support a leading innovator in electric mobility with infrastructure designed for scale and long-term performance.”

Work is expected to commence in the coming months, with phased delivery aligned to the client’s national expansion schedule.

Giant Containers specializes in modular design, adaptive industrial structures, and high-performance infrastructure systems for public and private sector clients. Its solutions are engineered to reduce construction timelines, minimize site disruption, and support sustainable development objectives.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the manufacturing of the modular enclosure systems under a previously awarded contract to Giant Containers from a world-leading global industrial equipment manufacturer, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

