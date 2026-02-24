Sagtec Global (NASDAQ: SAGT) Announces Shift to "Agentic Workflow" Architecture; Launches Production-Ready AI Orchestration Layer for Global Enterprise SaaS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT), an AI-native enterprise SaaS provider, today announced a major strategic evolution of its technology stack: the deployment of an Agentic AI Orchestration Layer. This transition moves SAGT beyond traditional SaaS toward a fully Autonomous Agent model, designed to maximize AI ROI for its 12,000+ business clients.

Following the success of its recent US$4.0 million Smart AI mobility contract, Sagtec is now integrating Agentic Workflows into its core SaaS offerings. This allows enterprise clients to deploy autonomous agents that don't just "suggest" actions but execute them across fragmented legacy systems.

Key Algorithmic & Strategic Highlights:

Production-Ready AI Orchestration: The new modular architecture allows for seamless LLM orchestration, enabling enterprises to switch between high-reasoning models and cost-efficient Edge AI inference in real-time.

Scalable SaaS Recurring Revenue: By pivoting to a "Usage + Subscription" model, SAGT expects to accelerate its transition toward its FY2026 AI revenue target of $12M–$15M.

Accelerated AI ROI: Initial internal testing of the Agentic Workflow model showed a 40% reduction in operational latency for enterprise digital transformation tasks, providing immediate measurable ROI for B2B clients.

Global Market Expansion: While maintaining its stronghold in Southeast Asia, SAGT is aggressively targeting United States high-value contracts in the retail, mobility, and food service automation sectors.

CEO Commentary:

"2026 is the year AI moves from the laboratory to the production line," said Ng Chen Lok (Kevin), CEO of Sagtec Global. "By shifting to an Agentic-first model, we are providing the 'connective tissue' for the modern enterprise. We aren't just selling software; we are selling autonomous efficiency that drives predictable recurring income and long-term shareholder value."

The company remains on track to release its full audited financial results in April 2026, following preliminary estimates of 64% revenue growth and 75% net profit growth for the prior year.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) provides customizable software platforms, AI-enabled systems and cloud-based SaaS solutions to businesses worldwide, with offerings spanning subscription software, AI integration, analytics and data hosting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Sagtec’s growth prospects, AI platform adoption, expansion into new markets and future monetization strategies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Sagtec undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

