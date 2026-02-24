NAPC Defense Announces Contract Awards of $38 Million

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, announced today that it has received $38,166,873.04 in new and recently finalized U.S. government task orders through its strategic partner Obera LLC (“Obera”) under existing U.S. Department of Defense and Department of State contract vehicles, with performance extending into the 2032 timeframe.

These awards were Obera’s hard backlog, which represent sales between now and January 2027, and sit within a broader set of Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts that have the potential to provide a much larger available contract ceiling through the end of 2032.

Obera is a prime and subcontractor on major U.S. government contract vehicles supporting global logistics, training, systems integration, and sustainment missions for the Department of Defense and Department of State, including NAVSUP WEXMAC, ACC AMIC CNGT, and DOS GLOBALCAP programs. Its work spans security assistance, supply-chain management, sustainment operations, and information management in complex operating environments worldwide.

“This Obera transaction represents our first major award platform and positions NAPC Defense to build a profitable, sustained U.S. government contracting business for at least the next six years,” said Edward K. West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. “We intend to grow from this foundation into a major American defense contractor serving U.S. and allied missions around the world. God bless America.”

In addition to the Obera portfolio, NAPC Defense is pursuing new purchase orders from U.S. and allied customers as the Sole Source for the CornerShot tactical systems, as well as ammunition initiatives, which are expected to complement the long-term, contract-based revenue stream provided by Obera’s U.S. government programs.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. The Company brokers defense articles and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under applicable U.S. State Department and federal regulatory approvals.

As the exclusive U.S. producer and distributor of the CornerShot USA platform, NAPC Defense is committed to delivering innovative, lifesaving technologies that enhance officer survivability and protect communities in high-risk environments.

For further information, please go to napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

