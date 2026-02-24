US Signal Wins Innovator of the Year in SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

Grand Rapids, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal today announced it is a winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards in the Innovator of the Year category. The CUBEd Awards is an annual program honoring the most innovative companies, technologies and leaders shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.

US Signal was recognized in the Innovator of the Year category for its OpenCloud platform, a next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solution built on open-source Apache CloudStack. OpenCloud delivers enterprise-grade performance, predictable pricing, and operational flexibility without vendor lock-in, helping organizations modernize infrastructure while maintaining greater control over cost and architecture. The award highlights US Signal’s commitment to delivering meaningful innovation with measurable real-world impact for enterprise and mid-market customers.

“We built OpenCloud to solve real problems we were seeing in the market — rising cloud costs, reduced flexibility, and increasing vendor complexity,” said Taylor Greiner, Director of Innovation at US Signal. “Winning Innovator of the Year validates our belief that organizations want cloud solutions that prioritize control, transparency, and long-term sustainability. OpenCloud gives customers the ability to run cloud smarter while maintaining the performance and reliability their businesses demand.”

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are judged by a panel of respected industry analysts, influencers, practitioners and technologists who evaluate entries based on innovation, differentiation, real-world impact and execution. Winners represent the solutions and leaders setting new benchmarks across cloud, data, AI, security and enterprise infrastructure.

“The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We're proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways.”

“What stood out this year was the combination of technical excellence and business impact,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “The 2026 winners are companies, teams and individuals who look beyond hype and focus on building the platforms, products and leadership models that customers rely on.”

US Signal’s OpenCloud platform is part of the company’s broader portfolio of cloud, connectivity, colocation and managed services solutions designed to help organizations optimize performance, strengthen security, and control infrastructure costs. With a nationwide fiber network and strategically located data centers, US Signal empowers customers to deploy hybrid and multi-cloud strategies with confidence and flexibility.

The 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards span three primary award tracks — Company, Technology and People — recognizing excellence across the full spectrum of B2B and B2B2C innovation. Winners were announced on February 24, 2026, following a competitive review process by top-tier industry analysts and experts.

For more information about the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards and the full list of 2026 winners, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn and YouTube for up to date industry information.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 15+ million elite tech professionals, 11.4k+ theCUBE alumni, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

