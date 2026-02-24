CDT Equity Notes Sarborg Expansion into Bacteria and Agrochemicals

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today notes the announcement issued this morning by Sarborg Limited regarding the expansion of its proprietary AI Signature Agent platform beyond pharmaceuticals into bacteria and agrochemicals.

CDT holds a significant 20% equity stake in Sarborg and views this expansion as a meaningful strategic development in the continued evolution of Sarborg’s cross-industry signature intelligence platform.

Sarborg announced that, following the successful deployment of its Pharmaceutical Signature Agent, it has curated approximately 4,500 agrochemical signatures and approximately 1,600 bacterial signatures, enabling the extension of its agent architecture into additional high-impact sectors. A copy of Sarborg’s full announcement is available at: Sarborg Expands AI Agentic Signature Platform Beyond Pharmaceuticals into Bacteria and Agrochemicals & www.sarborg.com.

“Sarborg’s expansion into bacteria and agrochemicals demonstrates the scalability of its Signature Agent platform and the strength of its sector-agnostic architecture,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive of CDT. “As a 20% shareholder, we view this as a meaningful expansion of Sarborg’s addressable markets and long-term growth profile. As Sarborg remains privately held, CDT provides public market investors with direct exposure to its continued development.”

CDT will continue to monitor and support Sarborg’s development as it expands its signature libraries and advances its position as a multi-sector AI signature intelligence platform.

About Sarborg Limited

Sarborg Limited is an agentic AI signature intelligence business, built on the principle that signatures can function as a universal data language to identify, interpret, and generate high-value opportunities across multiple sectors. By analyzing, matching, and learning from biological, chemical, and industrial signatures, Sarborg’s agents create a continuously evolving network of intelligence-driven insights. Please refer to www.sarborg.com for further information.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT is committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

