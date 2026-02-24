OneMedNet Announces Strategic Neuro Data Partnership with Risorius to Advance EEG-Based Digital Biomarkers

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), a leading provider of regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), today announced a strategic data licensing agreement with Risorius Co., Ltd., a neurotechnology company developing EEG-based digital biomarkers and AI-powered research platforms for central nervous system (CNS) indications across neurology, psychiatry, and sleep. This new relationship supports OneMedNet’s continued focus on expanding its base of subscription contracts, adding multi-year agreements that represent millions of dollars in incremental recurring revenue.

The agreement was executed in record time following the companies’ initial meeting, reflecting strong commercial alignment, clear product-market fit, and immediate value to the customer. Data delivery is now underway and will be continuously delivered over a three-month project under a licensing agreement, delivering diverse multimodal data at scale. The speed of execution underscores the value Risorius placed on OneMedNet’s regulatory-grade data assets and delivery model.

Under the agreement, Risorius has licensed access to large-scale electroencephalography (EEG) and polysomnography (PSG) waveform data paired with clinically meaningful context and longitudinal follow-up. The datasets will support internal R&D, model development, and validation efforts, including the advancement of EEG-based digital biomarkers and an AI Co-Scientist platform designed to support neurological and psychiatric clinical studies, especially for pharmaceutical companies and academic hospitals.

Risorius selected OneMedNet based on the strong fit for its R&D requirements. Key differentiators included access to Multi-modal data including high-fidelity EEG and PSG waveforms paired with longitudinal clinical data, substantial data volume to support potential program expansion, a transparent and structured curation process, and a well-organized de-identification workflow. The practical subscription licensing approach enabled Risorius to move quickly from evaluation to execution.

Aaron Green, CEO and President of OneMedNet, stated: “Risorius’ rapid decision to partner with OneMedNet underscores the value of our regulatory-grade neuro data and continuous delivery model. Real-World EEG and PSG waveform data, when paired with longitudinal clinical results, are foundational to the research and development of next-generation solutions focused on solving central nervous system disorders. This agreement reflects growing demand from AI-native companies seeking scalable, high-quality datasets to power digital biomarker development and advanced analytics.”

Sangyoon Bae, CEO of Risorius, added, “We chose OneMedNet because of the clear alignment with our scientific and operational needs. The combination of well-curated EEG and PSG waveform data, meaningful longitudinal follow-up, and a scalable licensing model provides the foundation we need to accelerate internal R&D, model validation, and development of our AI Co-Scientist platform. As we are speeding up on our database construction and R&D projects, we anticipate that this partnership will contribute to our technological competiveness.”

The partnership highlights continued momentum in OneMedNet’s data licensing strategy, our breadth and depth of available data and sales expansion within the high-growth neuro and CNS vertical. The efficient commercial execution demonstrated by rapid contract conversion indicates OneMedNet is positioned as a trusted infrastructure partner enabling AI innovation.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

About Risorius

Risorius is a neurotechnology AI company, with the vision of innovation and optimization of the psychiatric and neurologic field. By building EEG-based digital biomarkers and AI-powered research platforms to advance central nervous system innovation across neurology, psychiatry, and sleep, Risorius develops scalable pipelines for signal processing, quality control, and multimodal analytics. This enables biomarker discovery, treatment response modeling, and evidence generation from real-world clinical data.

Risorius is also developing an AI Co-Scientist platform that helps research teams optimize analysis workflows regarding CNS and accelerate hypothesis testing and clinical studies. By translating EEG signal data into actionable insights, Risorius aims to support faster, more data-driven decision-making for CNS research and care delivery.

Learn more at www.risorius.kr

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

Risorius Contacts:

YongKeun Song, COO

Email: yksong16@risorius.kr

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION