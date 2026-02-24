TJO 10x10 Management Assumes Management of Elk Ridge RV Park in Jerome, Idaho

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJO 10x10 Management has assumed management of Elk Ridge RV Park in Jerome, Idaho, effective February 16, 2026. The property will operate within the company’s growing Great Escapes RV Resorts portfolio.

Developed by Summit Creek Development and opened in November 2025, Elk Ridge RV Park is positioned to serve travelers and long-term guests drawn to Southern Idaho’s Magic Valley region — known for the Snake River Canyon, Shoshone Falls, and its expansive high-desert landscape.

The addition reflects TJO 10x10 Management’s continued expansion in third-party RV park management, providing owners with experienced operational leadership, structured marketing strategy, and disciplined revenue oversight.

“Our philosophy is guest-first operations supported by disciplined systems,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of TJO 10x10 Management. “We focus on consistent service standards, efficient processes, and strategic revenue management that drives occupancy, strengthens stability, and increases long-term asset value.”

Operated by TJO 10×10 Management, the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand brings a proven track record of excellence in hospitality and resort operations, delivering measurable growth through strategic marketing, revenue oversight, and operational discipline.

Summit Creek Development is a real estate and infrastructure development firm based in Southern Idaho with expertise spanning real estate, energy, and agricultural projects. The company specializes in development, construction, and financing, offering a vertically integrated approach that manages projects from concept through completion.

For more information about Elk Ridge RV Park and to book your stay, please visit elkridgerv.com.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807