TJO 10×10 Management Assumes Management of Redbud Ranch RV Resort & Jellystone Park ™ Austin North

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJO 10x10 Management, a premier hospitality and outdoor-resort management company, is proud to announce the addition of two new properties to its growing management portfolio: Redbud Ranch RV Resort and Jellystone Park™ Austin North.

With this expansion, TJO 10x10 Management continues to strengthen its presence in the outdoor hospitality space, bringing its signature approach to guest experience, operational excellence, and strategic marketing to two standout destinations in Texas.

Located just outside Austin, Redbud Ranch RV Resort is known for its upscale RV sites, cozy cabins, and resort-style amenities designed to make every stay exceptional. Guests enjoy access to a pool and hot tub, fishing creek, clubhouse, hiking and biking trails, and a variety of outdoor recreation options—all nestled in a peaceful, scenic setting.

Jellystone Park™ Austin North joins the portfolio as a high-quality, family-forward resort anchored by exciting water attractions and a well-rounded guest experience set within a beautifully maintained Texas Hill Country setting. From splash-filled days at the resort-style pool and lazy river to thoughtfully maintained amenities and a full schedule of activities, the park delivers the elevated standards families expect from the Jellystone Park™ brand. Conveniently located near Austin, the resort combines standout on-site experiences with easy access to the surrounding area.

“TJO 10x10 Management is thrilled to welcome Redbud Ranch RV Resort and Jellystone Park Austin North into our portfolio,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of TJO 10x10 Management. “These properties align perfectly with our mission to elevate outdoor hospitality experiences through strong operations, strategic marketing, and guest-first service. We’re excited to support both teams and help each resort build long-term performance while delivering exceptional guest satisfaction.”

Operated by TJO 10×10 Management, the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand brings a proven track record of excellence in hospitality and resort operations, with a focus on enhancing guest experiences through innovative programming, elevated amenities, and top-tier service. The addition of Redbud Ranch RV Resort and Jellystone Park™ Austin North highlights TJO 10×10 Management’s continued growth as an owner and third-party manager of high-quality RV destinations across the country.

Vision 360 Development is a real estate development firm specializing in residential and commercial projects throughout Central Texas. In addition to development services, the company provides comprehensive project management support for real estate investors. Vision 360 Development developed Redbud Ranch RV Resort into a stunning destination designed for guests to unplug from the everyday and immerse themselves in the great outdoors, delivering a thoughtful balance of natural beauty, comfort, and quality design.

CityStreet Residential Partners is an experienced real estate firm specializing in the acquisition and development of multifamily and RV resort properties. The company is focused on superior product execution and identifying opportunities where long-term returns are strongest. CityStreet Residential Partners owns Jellystone Park™ Austin North, a high-quality family destination designed to exceed expectations through standout water attractions, well-executed amenities, and a thoughtfully developed resort experience.

For more information about Redbud Ranch RV Resort and to book your stay, please visit redbudrvresort.com.

For more information about Jellystone Park Austin North and to book your next adventure, please visit jellystoneparkaustinnorth.com.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807