Great Escapes RV Resorts Raises $27,867 for Care Camps Foundation

HOUSTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes RV Resorts, part of the TJO 10x10 Management portfolio of outdoor hospitality destinations that includes Great Escapes, Jellystone Park, KOA, and other affiliated properties, has raised $27,867 for the Care Camps Foundation, marking the organization’s largest philanthropic contribution to date.

The Care Camps Foundation is a national nonprofit that funds medically supervised pediatric oncology camps across the United States, providing children diagnosed with cancer the opportunity to attend camp at no cost to their families. These specialized programs are designed to deliver safe, supportive outdoor experiences that promote confidence, connection, and emotional healing.

Funds were raised across the company’s portfolio of RV resorts and campgrounds through themed events, on-site fundraisers, raffles, and point-of-sale donation initiatives. Guests and team members from across the country participated in supporting the mission, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to meaningful community impact.

“Outdoor hospitality is about creating moments that matter,” said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer for TJO 10x10 Management. “Our guests stay with us to make memories with their families. Being able to extend that same opportunity to children facing unimaginable challenges is something our entire organization stands behind.”

The $27,867 raised will directly support pediatric oncology camps nationwide, helping ensure children battling cancer can experience the joy and freedom of camp in a medically safe environment.

Great Escapes RV Resorts and TJO 10x10 Management remain committed to philanthropy and community engagement across their growing portfolio of outdoor hospitality destinations.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807