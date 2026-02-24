LBMC Named 2026 ClearlyRated Best of Accounting® Award Winner for Client Satisfaction

NASHVILLE, TN, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, today announced it has been named a 2026 ClearlyRated Best of Accounting® Award winner for delivering superior client service. This recognition is based entirely on verified client ratings and reflects LBMC’s continued focus on building long-term, high-trust relationships that help organizations make confident decisions in increasingly complex business environments.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners demonstrate service performance well above industry benchmarks. On average, clients of 2026 Best of Accounting winners are 70% more likely to be satisfied than clients of non-winning firms. LBMC received scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80.1% of clients, compared to the industry average of 48%.

“For middle-market organizations, the difference between a vendor and a true advisory partner shows up when capital decisions are on the table, risk is rising, or growth demands faster and clearer financial insight,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in LBMC, and the intentionality our teams bring every day to deliver consistent, proactive service. We’ve built our growth on long-term relationships, a people-first culture, and continued investment in technology and talent to meet the evolving needs of our clients today.”

“It’s an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Accounting award winners,” said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. “These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it’s a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!”

LBMC’s Best of Accounting Award follows other recent awards, including Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, six-time National Certified Great Place to Work, USA Today Most Recommended Tax Firm, and Nashville Business Journal #1 Technology Services Firm.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 40 firm serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation, and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com, an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services identify service leaders using validated client ratings and testimonials.

