AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Enters Hypergrowth Phase with 30% CAGR Through 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in blood pressure monitoring market size is calculated at USD 1.59 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 16.89 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 30% for the forecasted period.

Download a Sample Report Specially Designed Around Your Industry Focus @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6493

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in blood pressure monitoring market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By device type, the wearable devices segment registered dominance in the market in 2025.

By device type, the cuffless solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the machine learning segment led the market in 2025.

By technology, the computer vision techniques segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the on-device AI segment accounted for a considerable revenue share in the market in 2025.

By delivery mode, the cloud-based AI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the hypertension management segment holds a dominant position in the AI in blood pressure monitoring market in 2025.

By application, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals & acute care segment dominated the market in 2025.

By end-user, the homecare settings/patient (consumers) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring?

AI in blood pressure monitoring refers to the use of AI algorithms to continuously analyze physiological data, enabling more accurate, real-time blood pressure estimation, early detection of abnormalities, and personalized hypertension management. The AI in blood pressure monitoring market is growing due to rising hypertension prevalence, increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, and widespread adoption of wearable and smart health devices. AI enhances accuracy, enables continuous and cuffless monitoring, and supports early risk detection. Growing focus on preventive healthcare, integration with digital health platforms, and support from healthcare providers for data-driven decision-making are further accelerating market growth globally.

For Instance,

In August 2024, Bisam Pharmaceuticals introduced Quick Vitals, an AI- and deep learning enabled health monitoring app in Hyderabad. The solution leverages PPG technology to quickly measure key vitals, including heart rate, blood pressure, and SpO₂, using smartphones or tablets, delivering accurate results within seconds.



AI vs. Clinician Response Time in Critical Detection

Response Method Detection Time Data Source AI System 2 minutes BP Genie Clinical Trial (2024) Clinicians 1440 minutes (24 hours) Hospital Audit Logs (2023)

AI systems can detect clinical issues within minutes, while traditional workflows may take up to a full day. This highlights how automation can significantly accelerate early identification and decision-making in healthcare settings.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market?

The market is driven by the rising global burden of hypertension, growing adoption of wearable and remote monitoring devices, and demand for continuous, cuffless measurement. Advances in AI algorithms improve accuracy and early risk detection. Increasing focus on preventive healthcare, integration with digital health platforms, telemedicine growth, and greater awareness of home-based monitoring solutions are further accelerating market expansion.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Substantial Trends in the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market?

In November 2025, Omron Healthcare entered into an MoU with Sky Labs to expand their collaboration and bring CART BP, a cuffless blood pressure monitoring solution, to the consumer market, strengthening their presence in AI-enabled, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring technologies.

Omron Healthcare entered into an MoU with Sky Labs to expand their collaboration and bring CART BP, a cuffless blood pressure monitoring solution, to the consumer market, strengthening their presence in AI-enabled, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring technologies. In February 2025, NowPatient partnered with Lifelight to develop a smartphone-based blood pressure measurement platform. The collaboration integrates NowPatient’s virtual care ecosystem with Lifelight’s clinically validated technology to enable accurate, accessible blood pressure monitoring through mobile devices.

Distribution of Blood Pressure Levels Among Canadian Adults (2016–2019)

Most young adults (20–39) have normal blood pressure, but the prevalence of hypertension increases significantly with age. Adults aged 60–79 show the highest proportion of Stage 2 hypertension or diagnosed cases, indicating a strong age-related risk trend.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market?

The market faces challenges related to data accuracy across diverse populations, limited clinical validation of cuffless technologies, and regulatory approval complexities. Variability in smartphone sensors and wearables can impact reliability. Data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, integration with existing healthcare systems, and user adherence also pose barriers. Additionally, a lack of standardized validation protocols and clinician trust may slow widespread adoption.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market in 2025?

North America dominated the market in 2025 due to high adoption of digital health technologies, widespread use of widespread use of werables, and strong healthcare IT infrastructure. The region benefits from a high prevalence of hypertension, early integration of AI in remote patient monitoring, supportive reimbursement policies, and significant investments by technology companies and healthcare providers. Strong regulatory frameworks and active clinical validation further accelerated market leadership.

In the U.S., the increasing prevalence of hypertension drives the adoption of AI-powered blood pressure monitoring solutions in clinical and home settings. Integration with telehealth platforms, reimbursement support, advanced data infrastructure, and patient demand for personalized, real-time insights further accelerate technology implementation.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2025?

The Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the AI in blood pressure monitoring market in 2025 due to rising hypertension prevalence, rapid adoption of smartphones and wearables, and increasing digital health investments. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare, expanding telemedicine services, and government initiatives supporting AI-driven healthcare solutions accelerated adoption. Additionally, cost-effective technologies, a large patient population, and improving healthcare infrastructure encouraged faster deployment of AI-enabled blood pressure monitoring across emerging and developed economies in the region.

In China, the government's emphasis on smart healthcare and an aging population spur the development of AI-enhanced blood pressure monitoring. Widespread mobile usage, investment in digital health startups, partnerships between tech firms and hospitals, and supportive regulatory frameworks foster scalable innovation outcomes for patients.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Device Type Insights

How did the Wearable Devices Segment Dominate the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market in 2025?

The wearable devices segment dominated the market un blood pressure monitoring market in 2025 due to widespread adoption of smartwatches. AI-enabled wearable provider offers convenient, cuffless measurements, seamless smartphone integration, and personalized health insights. Growing consumer focus on strong supportive care, rising chronic disease management needs, and strong support from tech companies and healthcare providers further strengthened demand for wearable-based blood pressure monitoring solutions.

The cuffless solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing demand for continuous, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring. These solutions enhance user comfort, support real-time data collection, and enable long-term health tracking. Advancements in AI algorithms, sensor technologies, and smartphone-based measurements are improving accuracy. Growing adoption in remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and preventive care is further accelerating the uptake of cuffless blood pressure monitoring solutions.

By Technology Insights

Why the Machine Learning Dominated the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market?

The machine learning segment dominated the market due to its ability to analyze large volumes of physiological data and improve measurement accuracy over time. ML algorithms adapt to individual user patterns, enabling personalized blood pressure estimation and early risk detection. Their scalability, compatibility with wearables and smartphones, and effectiveness in real-time data processing made machine learning the most widely adopted technology across consumer and clinical monitoring solutions.

The computer vision techniques segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as camera-based blood pressure measurement gains traction. These techniques enable contactless monitoring using facial imaging and PPG signals captured via smartphones, improving accessibility and user convenience. Advancements in AI accuracy, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing demand for remote, at-home health monitoring solutions are accelerating the adoption of computer vision-based blood pressure technologies during the forecast period.

By Delivery Mode Insights

How did the On-device AI Segment Dominate the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market in 2025?

The on-device AI segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its ability to deliver real-time analysis without relying on cloud connectivity. This approach enhances data privacy, reduces latency, and enables continuous monitoring on wearables and smartphones. Improved edge-AI processing power, lower energy consumption, and growing demand for secure, offline health monitoring solutions further supported widespread adoption of on-device AT technologies.

The cloud-based AI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its ability to process large-scale health data and support advanced analytics. Cloud platforms enable continuous algorithm updates, population-level insights, and seamless integration with telehealth systems. Growing adoption of remote patient monitoring, scalability advantages, and increasing use of AI-driven clinical decision support tools are accelerating demand for cloud-based AI solutions in blood pressure monitoring.

By Application Insights

How did the Hypertension Management Segment Dominate the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market in 2025?

The hypertension management segment dominated the market in 2025 due to the high global prevalence of hypertension and the need for continuous, long-term monitoring. AI-enabled solutions support early detection, personalized treatment adjustments, and improved patient adherence. Integration with wearables and remote patient adherence. Integration with wearables and remote care platforms allowed clinicians to track trends in real time, reduce complications, and optimize therapy outcomes, driving widespread adoption for hypertension-focused applications.

The remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing demand for at-home care and continuous real-time data transmission, early risk alerts, and proactive intervention. Expansion of telemedicine, rising chronic disease burden, and healthcare systems' focus on reducing hospital visits and costs are accelerating the adoption of remote monitoring solutions during the forecast period.

By End-User Insights

Why the Hospitals & Acute Care Segment Dominated the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market?

The hospitals & acute care segment dominated the market due to the high volume of patients requiring continuous and accurate vital sign monitoring. Hospitals adopted AI-enabled systems to improve clinical decision-making, detect complications early, and enhance workflow efficiency. Strong investment in digital health infrastructure, availability of skilled professionals, and integration with electronic health records further supported widespread deployment in acute care settings.

The homecare settings/patient (consumers) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising health awareness, increasing adoption of wearable devices, and demand for convenient, at-home monitoring. AI-enabled solutions allow users to track blood pressure in real time, receive personalized insights, and share data with healthcare providers. Growth in telemedicine, preventive care initiatives, and affordable digital health technologies is further driving adoption among consumers.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

What are the Recent Developments in the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

In May 2025, Niloufer Hospital introduced AmruthSwasthBharath, an AI-powered diagnostic device for non-invasive blood testing. Using remote PPG technology, it delivers results in under a minute and measures key vitals, including blood pressure, heart rate, SpO₂, respiration rate, and hemoglobin A1c, directly through smartphones, enabling fast and convenient health monitoring.

Niloufer Hospital introduced AmruthSwasthBharath, an AI-powered diagnostic device for non-invasive blood testing. Using remote PPG technology, it delivers results in under a minute and measures key vitals, including blood pressure, heart rate, SpO₂, respiration rate, and hemoglobin A1c, directly through smartphones, enabling fast and convenient health monitoring. In April 2025, BD launched the HemoSphere Alta platform, an AI-powered hemodynamic monitoring system. The platform helps clinicians manage blood pressure fluctuations and optimize circulation in critical care. Features like the Cerebral Autoregulation Index and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index provide advanced insights, supporting better patient management and improved clinical outcomes.

Key Players List

Withings

Aktiia SA

Biospectal SA

Valencell, INC.

Biofourmis

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (now BD)

Hello Heart

FaceHeart Corporation

Shen AI

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global blood pressure monitoring device market size is calculated at USD 2.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 9.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.10% from 2026 to 2035.

The global blood pressure measuring devices market size surpassed USD 1.91 billion in 2025, to reach USD 2.08 billion in 2026 is expected to be worth USD 4.56 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 to 2035.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device market size was estimated at USD 1.56 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.74 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 4.69 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.64% from 2026 to 2035.

The global outpatient blood pressure monitoring equipment market size is estimated at US$ 1.38 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to US$ 1.50 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach around US$ 3.14 billion by 2035. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.56% between 2026 and 2035.

The global bilirubin blood test market size is calculated at USD 1.38 billion in 2025, grows to USD 1.47 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2.62 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2026 and 2035.

The global human blood products market size was estimated at US$ 43.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 76.36 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% from 2024 to 2034.

The global blood-brain barrier market size is expected to be worth around USD 55.45 Billion by 2035, from USD 6.03 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global artificial blood substitute market size is calculated at US$ 9.7 million in 2024, grew to US$ 11.67 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 62.54 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 20.45% between 2025 and 2034.

The cord blood banking services market was estimated at US$ 33.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 65.36 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% from 2024 to 2034.

The global blood bank & plasma freezer market was estimated at US$ 95 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 168.36 million by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34% from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Device Type

Wearable Devices

Smartwatches

Fitness Bands

Patch Sensors

Smart Rings

Cuffless Solutions

Cuff-based Devices



By Technology

Machine Learning Algorithms

Deep Learning

Supervised

Unsupervised

Others

Computer Vision Techniques

Natural Language Processing (NLP)



By Delivery Mode

On-Device AI

Cloud-based AI

Hybrid AI



By Application

Hypertension Management

Remote Patient Monitoring

Cardiovascular Disease Prediction

Fitness and Wellness

Others





By End-Use

Hospitals & Acute Care

Home Care Settings/Patient (Consumers)

Clinics & Ambulatory Care

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Gain Exclusive Insights by Buying this Premium Report | Instant Delivery Available @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6493

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest

Also Read:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/continuous-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/blood-bank-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/blood-based-biomarkers-market

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/non-invasive-blood-glucose-monitoring-system-market

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/sterile-disposable-vacuum-blood-collection-tube-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cryopreservation-bags-and-freezing-bags-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/automated-blood-processing-equipment-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/liquid-biopsy-ivd-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/blood-product-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/blood-plasma-fractionation-market-sizing