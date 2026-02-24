Opensity Solutions to Support Revlon’s Workplace and Operational Transformation Initiatives

CHICAGO , Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive enterprise-wide technology and operational solutions today announced that it had signed an agreement with Revlon, a global beauty brand. Through this collaboration, Opensity will deliver office services and hospitality support across Revlon’s corporate locations in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating the employee and guest experience.

Revlon sought a partner capable of delivering enterprise‑wide consistency and a high‑touch service experience across its office locations. Opensity’s proven operational expertise uniquely positions the organization to support Revlon’s ongoing business transformation efforts — enhancing day‑to‑day workplace interactions, elevating service standards and ensuring a seamless experience for employees and guests.

“We are thrilled to partner with Revlon at such a pivotal moment in their evolution,” says Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer at Opensity Solutions. “Our team is committed to delivering a seamless, hospitality‑focused experience that empowers Revlon’s employees to do their best work. Together, we’re building a workplace environment that reflects the energy, creativity and innovation of the Revlon brand.”

By integrating high‑touch service delivery with streamlined operational models, Opensity will help Revlon create a more efficient, responsive and experience‑driven workplace. Together, the organizations are laying the foundation for a modernized operational environment — one that supports Revlon’s people, strengthens organizational agility and enables the company to advance its long‑term strategic goals.

