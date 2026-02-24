TAP Sleep Care Groundbreaking Dual Therapy: Mouth Shield + TAP Improves Oral, Cardiac, and Cognitive Health in OSA

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Sleep Care, powered by Airway Management, today highlights groundbreaking clinical research on the benefits of dual therapy using the patented Mouth Shield with TAP devices. The TAP device advances the lower jaw to treat sleep apnea, while the silicone Mouth Shield seals the mouth to promote nasal breathing and reduce snoring.

This approach supports periodontal health, delivers promising acute improvements in cardiac electrophysiology and hemodynamics, and offers potential cognitive enhancements for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and comorbidities such as paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) or cognitive concerns.

Three peer-reviewed studies (two from 2025 and one key pilot) demonstrate these advantages:

Effects of Oral Appliance Therapy with a Mouth Shield in Periodontitis Patients Who Snore: A Split-Mouth Randomized Controlled Trial (Dentistry Journal, 2025). In 14 adults with mild-to-moderate periodontitis who snored and mouth-breathed, a 12-week split-mouth trial combined standard gum treatment with myTAP + Mouth Shield dual therapy. Results included significant reductions in snoring (p=0.011), mouth breathing (p=0.025), and respiratory disturbance index (p=0.019); improved gum health with less bleeding on probing and reduced Porphyromonas gingivalis (p=0.0135); and no short-term negative effects on gums or teeth—positioning the therapy as a safe adjunct that minimizes dry mouth and enhances the oral environment. Case Report: Combination oral appliance therapy acute influence on cardiac electrophysiology and hemodynamics in OSA patient with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (Frontiers in Sleep, 2025). A 67-year-old man with moderate OSA and recurring paroxysmal AF (who disliked CPAP) was studied comparing auto-adjusting positive airway pressure (APAP) to myTAP + Mouth Shield. Dual therapy yielded a 61.9% reduction in premature atrial contractions, improved cardiac conduction intervals, and enhanced vascular function (increased plethysmography wave amplitudes)—outperforming APAP acutely and suggesting promise for OSA patients with AF by addressing airway collapse and mouth breathing without mask issues. Snoring Remediation with Oral Appliance Therapy Potentially Reverses Cognitive Impairment: An Intervention Controlled Pilot Study (Geriatrics, 2021). In older adults with snoring—including those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)—oral appliance therapy with a mouth shield led to cognitive improvements (MoCA scores) in 71% of MCI participants and 50% of those with AD, plus snoring reduction across groups. Results point to stabilized breathing patterns mitigating OSA-related sleep fragmentation and hypoxia for better brain health.





“The dual therapy approach with the Mouth Shield and TAP devices is transforming sleep care by addressing not just OSA symptoms but also gum disease, heart rhythm issues, and cognitive decline,” said Charles Collins, CEO of Airway Management. “As clinicians and patients seek user-friendly alternatives to CPAP—due to comfort, adherence, and lifestyle challenges—these studies highlight real benefits: better nasal breathing, reduced snoring and dry mouth, healthier gums, improved cognition, and potential cardiac support—in a comfortable, non-invasive design.”

Backed by over 50 independent peer-reviewed studies on TAP devices and aligned with AASM and AADSM guidelines, this evidence-based solution delivers high patient compliance through its customizable, silent format.

TAP Sleep Care invites those with snoring, mouth breathing, OSA, periodontal issues, cognitive concerns, or cardiac comorbidities to explore dual therapy.

Visit tapintosleep.com for provider locators, full study details, and more on achieving better sleep and health.

Press Inquiries:

Kelly Grant, Marketing, kgrant@amisleep.com

Toll free, 866-264-7667

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c8f088-b687-4f88-960c-aa3a108d4053

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f712e3ae-6b49-4896-84ec-c33aa254e809

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff50bfc-d47e-48c1-b08f-40c1139c7405