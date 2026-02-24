Sweet Spring Celebrations Start in the Kitchen with Wilton

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring celebrations are just around the corner, and Wilton is helping home bakers bring Easter, seasonal gatherings and Mother’s Day moments to life with recipes and products made for Sweet Spring Celebrations. Pastel-forward cupcakes, elegant fluted tube cakes and fresh seasonal flavors set the tone for baking that feels joyful, creative and ready to share.

This season, Wilton pairs trusted baking essentials with spring-inspired recipes designed for brunches, family celebrations, gifting and entertaining.

“Spring celebrations center on creativity, connection and time spent together,” said John Hollfelder, Senior Manager Brand & Product, Wilton. “Wilton provides recipes and tools to make it easy to create desserts that feel festive and thoughtful, whether the occasion is Easter brunch, a spring birthday or a Mother’s Day gathering.”

Spring Baking Essentials

Wilton’s spring lineup features versatile tools and decorating favorites perfect for all of your seasonal desserts:

Wilton Candy Melts® – Ideal for dipping, drizzling, molding and decorating in spring hues. Available nationwide.

– Ideal for dipping, drizzling, molding and decorating in spring hues. Available nationwide. Wilton Cookie Icing – A ready-to-use icing perfect for decorating cookies with kids. Wilton Cookie Icing dries hard for easy stacking and comes in 8 colors. Available nationwide.

– A ready-to-use icing perfect for decorating cookies with kids. Wilton Cookie Icing dries hard for easy stacking and comes in 8 colors. Available nationwide. Wilton Decorating Icing Pouches – Perfect for Easter cookies, birthday cakes, or spring cupcakes, these ready-to-use icing pouches include four piping tips: star, ribbon, writing and shell, enabling various decorating techniques. Available nationwide.

– Perfect for Easter cookies, birthday cakes, or spring cupcakes, these ready-to-use icing pouches include four piping tips: star, ribbon, writing and shell, enabling various decorating techniques. Available nationwide. Wilton Premium 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set – Available at Walmart, this versatile set includes three essential sizes for everyday cooking and baking, delivers even heat performance, ensures easy cleanup and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

– Available at Walmart, this versatile set includes three essential sizes for everyday cooking and baking, delivers even heat performance, ensures easy cleanup and is backed by a 10-year warranty. Gold Fluted Tube Pan – An elegant bakeware staple perfect for spring cakes and brunch tables, featuring non-stick performance, even heating for consistent results and backed by a 10-year warranty. Available on Amazon.









Fresh Recipes for Sweet Spring Celebrations

Wilton’s Spring recipes highlight bright, seasonal flavors, playful designs and eye-catching presentation:

Celebrate the Season

Easter celebrations, spring brunches and Mother’s Day gatherings all share a common thread — moments made more memorable through baking and sharing together.

This spring, Wilton makes it easy to celebrate with fresh inspiration, must-have tools and seasonal recipes—find it all at Wilton.com .

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to make baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Penich

abby@marketing312.com

(630) 212-2229

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bdcae13-8e49-40d3-afb3-b4452e41d375