This Valentine’s Day, Wilton Encourages Home Bakers to Create Sweet Moments From Scratch, with Love

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine’s Day, Wilton invites home bakers to skip the store-bought sweets and create something truly heartfelt in the kitchen. With playful recipes, iconic heart-shaped bakeware, and vibrant Candy Melts, Wilton makes it easy to turn simple ingredients into meaningful treats - made from scratch with love.

From nostalgic cookies with a twist to show-stopping cakes perfect for sharing, Wilton’s Valentine’s Day collection is all about celebrating love through homemade baking — whether you’re baking for kids, friends, classmates, or that special someone.

“Valentine’s Day is about making people feel special, and there’s something incredibly meaningful about baking from scratch just for them,” said John Hollfelder, Sr. Manager, Brand & Product at Wilton. “These recipes are designed to be fun, approachable, and easy to personalize — so every treat feels as thoughtful as the person you’re making it for.”

Sweet Valentine’s Day Recipes to Try

Wilton’s Valentine-inspired recipes are designed to be fun, approachable, and full of charm:

Stuffed Conversation Heart Cookies – A creative spin on a classic Valentine’s candy, these soft cookies are filled with a sweet surprise inside and clever “conversation starters” on top, making them perfect for gifting or classroom treats.





– A creative spin on a classic Valentine’s candy, these soft cookies are filled with a sweet surprise inside and clever “conversation starters” on top, making them perfect for gifting or classroom treats. Homemade Valentine Fortune Cookies – Add a personal touch with custom messages baked right in. These festive fortune cookies are a fun way to share love notes, jokes, or heartfelt sentiments.





– Add a personal touch with custom messages baked right in. These festive fortune cookies are a fun way to share love notes, jokes, or heartfelt sentiments. Heart-Shaped Cake – A timeless Valentine’s dessert made extra special with Wilton’s red heart-shaped cake pan, which is back by popular demand this year. Perfect for layer cakes, drip cakes, or simple frosted classics.



Must-Have Valentine’s Baking Essentials

To bring these recipes to life, Wilton recommends a few Valentine’s baking staples:

Wilton Candy Melts® – Ideal for dipping, drizzling, molding, and decorating in classic Valentine hues. Available nationwide.





– Ideal for dipping, drizzling, molding, and decorating in classic Valentine hues. Available nationwide. Wilton Cookie Icing – Perfect for decorating heart-shaped cookies with kids, Wilton’s new ready-to-use Cookie Icing dries hard for easy stacking and comes in all your favorite Valentine colors. Available nationwide.





– Perfect for decorating heart-shaped cookies with kids, Wilton’s new ready-to-use Cookie Icing dries hard for easy stacking and comes in all your favorite Valentine colors. Available nationwide. Wilton Sprinkles – A wide assortment of Valentine’s shapes and colors, these festive sprinkles make every Valentine’s treat instantly more fun and gift-worthy. Available in-store at Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Meijer, and Walmart.





– A wide assortment of Valentine’s shapes and colors, these festive sprinkles make every Valentine’s treat instantly more fun and gift-worthy. Available in-store at Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Meijer, and Walmart. Wilton Premium 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set – Available at Walmart, designed for even baking and easy cleanup for all your Valentine cookie creations.



Whether you’re decorating cookies with kids, surprising a loved one with a homemade cake, or packaging treats for friends and neighbors, Wilton believes the most meaningful gifts are the ones made from the heart by hand.

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate with recipes and products that help you bake love into every bite. For recipes, inspiration, and Valentine’s baking essentials, visit Wilton.com .

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to make baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Penich

abby@marketing312.com

(630) 212-2229

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d227af5a-3a82-4305-a100-abdbb55b2a33