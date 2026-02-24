EMVision Medical Devices to Present at Australia Investor Day February 26th

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMVision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV), based in Sydney, Australia, focused on delivering novel diagnostic devices for stroke and traumatic brain injury patients, today announced that Adam Millhouse, Head of Corporate Strategy and Development, will present live at Australia Investor Day hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and OTC Markets Group, on February 26th, 2026

DATE: February 26th

TIME: 1:45 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Advancing a pivotal clinical trial for the emu™ in-hospital device to support FDA De Novo clearance, in collaboration with leading U.S. Comprehensive Stroke Centers including Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai, UTHealth and UCLA Health.





Conducting multi-setting pre-hospital studies of the second-generation ‘First Responder’ device across Australian road, air and mobile stroke services.





Well capitalised to deliver clinical programs through key regulatory milestones and into commercial readiness.





About EMVision Medical Devices

EMVision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) is an innovative Australian medical technology company developing and commercializing novel neurodiagnostic devices. Our vision is to help transform and improve the timely diagnosis and treatment of stroke and other time sensitive medical emergencies, such as traumatic brain injury, at the point-of-care. EMVision’s product pipeline includes two portable, non-invasive, safe and affordable neurodiagnostic devices for in-hospital and pre-hospital settings.

