Inspection Drones Market to Surpass USD 37 Bn by 2031 as Monitoring Usage Rises Fueled by Infrastructure Modernization and Regulatory Easing, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Mordor Intelligence, inspection drones market size is expanding rapidly, valued at USD 11.75 billion in 2025 and projected to grow from USD 14.23 billion in 2026 to USD 37.05 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.08% during 2026–2031. Growth is being fuelled by supportive BVLOS regulations, declining battery and sensor costs, and the urgent need to inspect aging infrastructure more efficiently. Demand is rising across utilities, oil and gas, and public safety agencies for long-range, autonomous operations supported by satellite connectivity. At the same time, AI-driven analytics and cloud-based fleet management platforms are reshaping competitive dynamics, even as cybersecurity concerns and fragmented global regulations pose short-term challenges.

Inspection Drones Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Declining sensor and battery prices are enhancing return on investment

Lower sensor and battery prices are making inspection drones far more affordable and attractive across industries. Advances in camera systems, thermal imaging, LiDAR, and navigation technologies, along with improvements in battery performance, are enabling longer flight times and more efficient operations. Enhanced payload miniaturization and integrated sensing capabilities are also expanding use cases, from infrastructure monitoring to precision agriculture and confined-space inspections. As hardware becomes more cost-effective and capable, organizations are seeing stronger returns on investment compared to traditional methods like manned helicopters, encouraging wider adoption, including among small and mid-sized businesses.



Adoption of AI-powered platforms for automated defect detection and analysis

AI-driven defect analytics platforms are accelerating growth in the inspection drone market by turning captured data into meaningful insights. Using machine learning and computer vision, these systems analyze visual, thermal, and LiDAR inputs to identify cracks, corrosion, and structural anomalies more quickly and consistently than manual reviews. By automating analysis and enabling predictive maintenance, they reduce inspection time and human error while delivering real-time alerts to asset managers. As inspections become more digitized and intelligent, demand for AI-powered software is rising alongside drone adoption, further supporting market expansion.

Inspection Drones Market Share by Region

North America accounted for a significant share of global revenue in 2025, supported by favourable FAA regulations, strong investments in grid modernization, and active venture capital participation. The region’s extensive oil and gas pipeline infrastructure continues to create steady demand for routine aerial inspections. In Canada, updated regulations allowing heavier drones to operate beyond visual line of sight without complex certification requirements have further reduced entry barriers and encouraged wider commercial adoption.

Europe is experiencing consistent growth in drone-based inspections, although differing national licensing requirements and data regulations can slow large-scale deployment. The expansion of offshore wind projects in regions such as the North Sea and the Mediterranean is sustaining demand for advanced long-range drone operations to inspect turbines and substations. At the same time, countries across Africa and Latin America are increasingly using drones for power-line inspections, especially in remote areas where ground access remains challenging.

Inspection Drones Market Segmentation Insights



By Drone Type

Rotary-Wing Drones

Fixed-Wing Drones

Hybrid Drones

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Agriculture



Energy and Power

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Other Applications

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By Payload

RGB Camera

Thermal Imaging

LiDAR

Multispectral/Hyperspectral Sensors

Gas and Chemical Sensors

By Range Capability

Short Range (Less than 5 km)

Medium Range (5 to 20 km)

Long Range (Greater than 20 km)

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/inspection-drones-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Inspection Drones Companies

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Terra Drone Corporation

Aerodyne Group

Skydio, Inc.

Flyability SA

Parrot SA

DroneDeploy Inc.

Delair SAS

American Robotics, Inc.

Asteria Aerospace Limited

Multinnov

Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

ideaForge Technology Ltd.

Yuneec (ATL Drone)

Drone Volt SA

Colena Ltd.

Pointivo Inc.

Skyline Software Systems Inc.

Donecle



Industry Related Reports

Smart Weapons Market Size: The smart weapons market is projected to grow from USD 22.26 billion in 2026 to USD 31.89 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.45%, driven by increasing defence modernization initiatives, rising procurement of precision-guided munitions, advancements in targeting and guidance technologies, and the growing emphasis on minimizing collateral damage in military operations.

Military Exoskeleton Market Share: The military exoskeleton market is projected to grow from USD 189.64 million in 2025 to USD 358.47 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.58%, driven by increasing investments in soldier modernization programs, rising focus on enhancing combat endurance and load-carrying capacity, advancements in wearable robotics, and growing defence research into human performance optimization technologies.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/military-exoskeleton-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Military Robots Market Trends: The military robot market is projected to grow from USD 25.53 billion in 2026 to USD 40.26 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.53%, driven by increasing defence automation initiatives, rising adoption of unmanned ground, aerial, and marine systems, growing focus on minimizing human risk in combat operations, and advancements in AI-enabled autonomous technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.



