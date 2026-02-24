Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern Releases Second-Annual Community Impact Report, Detailing $3.3 Million in 2025 Giving

The report, highlighting financial contributions, nonprofit partnerships and employee-directed giving initiatives during the company’s 10th year,

outlines the largest year of giving in the company’s history.

Simple Modern has released its second-annual Community Impact Report, detailing nearly $3.3 million in monetary and in-kind donations in 2025, the same year the Oklahoma-based company marked its 10th anniversary.

The 2025 report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s philanthropic strategy, financial totals and nonprofit partnerships. Simple Modern commits to donating at least 10 percent of annual profits each year, and the company has given more than $10 million to more than 1,000 nonprofit partners since its founding in 2015.

In 2025, the company reported more than $2.1 million in direct charitable donations and more than $1 million in product donations supporting organizations locally, nationally and internationally.

“This year not only marked our 10th anniversary but also our largest announced philanthropic work,” said Mike Beckham, Simple Modern co-founder and CEO. “We are overjoyed to be continually committed to our mission to exist to give generously, and we feel so blessed that we are able to support so many different nonprofit partners across such a large footprint of service.”



The 2025 Community Impact Report coincides with the SImple Modern’s annual Giving Summit, which is a day where the entire company pauses normal operations to hear from nonprofit leaders about the needs of their organization



2025 Giving Breakdown

According to the report, 42 percent of 2025 giving supported marginalized communities, 15 percent furthered education, and 11 percent each addressed homelessness, clean water access and human trafficking prevention. Ten percent of total giving was directed by employees through the company’s employee-giving program.

Geographically, 58 percent of contributions remained local, 11 percent were national, 21 percent were international and 10 percent reflected employee-led giving initiatives.

Nearly 75 nonprofits received funding directly through employee-directed contributions, totaling $220,000 in 2025.

2025 Giving Initiatives

Several 2025 initiatives coincided with the company’s 10th anniversary, including a “10 Days of Giving” campaign in which the company donated $1 from the first 1,000 orders each day for 10 consecutive days to nonprofit partners across its five giving pillars.

Other national campaigns highlighted in the report include:

Stock Your School, which received more than 3,200 teacher nominations across all 50 states and more than 100,000 public votes. Ten teachers received fully funded classroom wish lists, and their schools received hydration products and a $1,000 campus improvement grant.

The Great Nurse Getaway, conducted during National Nurses Week, which resulted in hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes. The winning nurse received an all-expenses-paid Caribbean cruise and products for her nursing unit.

Home for the Holidays, which provided travel assistance for two families navigating military deployment and widowhood to reunite with loved ones during the holiday season.



Employee and Workplace Initiatives

The report also outlines employee-focused initiatives, including 40 paid volunteer hours annually per employee and a yearly donation allocation for each team member to support a nonprofit of their choice. In 2025, the company introduced a childcare reimbursement benefit and completed a comprehensive overhaul of its benefits offerings. In addition, Simple Modern was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a Great Place to Work.



Read the full 2025 Community Impact Report at simplemodern.com .



About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners like Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

