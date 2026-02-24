Carson Ko Joins Visio Lending as Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance

Austin, TX, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending (www.visiolending.com), the nation’s largest independent originator of mortgages for residential real estate investors, strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Carson Ko as Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance.

With longevity in both conventional and non-QM mortgage lending sectors, Carson brings expertise in synthesizing rigorous valuation modeling with real-time risk analysis and data integration. He will provide Visio with a definitive analytical edge for optimizing loan performance and integrating disparate datasets to build a more unified analytical framework.

“Visio is a very data-rich company and what I bring to the table is the ability to deliver more curated data to the management and executive team, not just for the purpose of reporting but for data analysis and data-driven decisions,” Ko said. “We can make technical decisions for pricing and profitability that optimize margins and the ongoing performance of the loans.”



In prior financial strategy positions across the mortgage and homebuilding sectors, Carson led financial planning, business intelligence and strategic analysis for portfolios totaling $8 billion. He established himself as an authority in liquidity, profitability and sale readiness.



“Carson’s ability to turn complex data into a strategic roadmap is exactly what Visio needs as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Jenny Coupland, CEO of Visio Lending. “His deep expertise in non-QM lending and portfolio analysis will be vital in sharpening our competitive edge and ensuring we continue to lead the DSCR market with precision.”

Coupland and CFO Mimi Frusha’s commitment to investing in technology to take Visio to the next level were key in drawing Ko to the company. Having closed 20,000+ loans since 2012, the company is at an inflection point for scale as it invests in new leadership and technology. “I’m excited to join them so we can innovate a better mortgage origination experience,” he said. “Visio has all the ingredients we need.”

