RxLogic Affirms Commitment to Compliance and Transparency as PBM Regulatory Expectations Expand

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company that performs fully compliant pharmacy benefit operations with easy, rapid implementations, today affirmed its readiness for the expanding federal transparency mandates and fiduciary oversight requirements reshaping the PBM landscape, including new reporting and rebate pass-through provisions under the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA 2026). As regulatory expectations accelerate, pharmacy benefit organizations are being asked to demonstrate how claims are priced, how rebates are governed, how compensation models are structured and how financial outcomes can be audited, not periodically, but continuously.

“Our industry is moving from trust to proof,” says Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic. “Recent reform efforts, including enhanced disclosure and fiduciary requirements, make one thing clear – transparency is no longer a reporting exercise – it is infrastructure. While many legacy systems were originally designed for transaction processing, RxLogic was engineered differently. We built RxLogic from inception to embed pricing logic, rebate governance, financial reconciliation and regulatory-aligned workflows directly inside the claim lifecycle.”

Unlike systems that layer reporting capabilities onto legacy platforms, RxLogic operationalizes transparency within workflow execution. Every claim outcome is rule-driven and reconstructable. Rebate eligibility and pass-through processes are structured and governed within the system and financial artifacts are aligned and traceable. Audit readiness is designed into the platform state, not assembled after the fact.

“Regulatory momentum isn’t temporary, it’s directional,” Daugherty continues. “The organizations that lead in this next chapter will be those with infrastructure supports that are transparent by design. We built RxLogic with that discipline from day one, and we’re ready for where the market is going.”

Serving PBMs, self-insured plan sponsors, TPAs, government and PACE programs, integrated health systems and specialty benefit administrators nationwide, RxLogic enables organizations to operate with the discipline, traceability and fiduciary confidence that the evolving regulatory environment demands.

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic performs pharmacy benefit operations for stakeholders across the pharmacy benefit ecosystem, delivering SaaS technologies that execute workflows at scale. RxLogic’s solutions provide tools, automation, visibility and transparency to support compliance strategies without assuming compliance responsibility. Offering full-service claims adjudication, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services with ease of integration, RxLogic supports operational excellence nationwide. Visit www.RxLogic.com

