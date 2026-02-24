JazzCash Shortlisted for GLOMO Awards 2026 in Two Categories

Best FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation and Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026

Islamabad, 24 February 2026 JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform and part of VEON Group, together with Jazz, has been shortlisted for the prestigious GLOMO Awards 2026 in two major categories: Best FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation and Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers.

The milestone recognizes JazzCash’s continued leadership in expanding financial inclusion while strengthening digital resilience in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

As Pakistan advances under the Prime Minister’s cashless economy initiative, JazzCash has emerged as a key enabler of this national transformation. With over 1 million QR enabled Raast merchants, JazzCash is accelerating the shift from cash to digital transactions at scale. Through QR payments, mobile wallets, digital lending, and e-commerce integration, the platform is empowering MSMEs to participate in formal commerce, expand their customer base, and contribute to a more transparent and digitally driven economy.

Commenting on the achievement, Murtaza Ali, CEO of JazzCash, said: “JazzCash was built to transform how Pakistanis pay, save and grow their businesses. Today, millions of customers and merchants rely on our platform every day to run their businesses, access credit and participate in the digital economy. As Pakistan moves toward a cashless future, our focus remains on strengthening the ecosystem that supports our customers by making digital payments seamless, expanding responsible credit and ensuring essential financial services remain secure and always accessible. We will continue to innovate to empower individuals and businesses and accelerate inclusive economic growth across the country.”

JazzCash’s innovation journey has consistently earned global recognition. In 2017, it won the GSMA GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Product, Application, or Service for Women in Emerging Markets, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities. More recently, JazzCash received Mastercard’s “Pioneering Telco to Launch Tap on Phone” award at Edge 2024 in Dubai. The platform was also nominated at the GLOMO Awards 2025 in the FinTech category, and this continued recognition in 2026 reflects its sustained global benchmarking in digital financial innovation and resilient connectivity.

The winners of the GLOMO Awards 2026 will be announced during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026.

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves over 58 million customers across Pakistan. For more information, please visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk.

About JazzWorld

JazzWorld is Pakistan’s leading integrated digital ServiceCo, serving over 100 million users through a portfolio spanning connectivity (Jazz), fintech (JazzCash), banking (Mobilink Bank), entertainment (Tamasha), ultra-app (SIMOSA), insurtech (FikrFree), enterprise cloud solutions (Garaj), gaming (GameNow), health-tech (Apna Clinic), fashion marketplace (Zarr), and more. This evolution reflects Jazz’s strategic shift from connectivity to capability, enabling platforms that ensure a better life for all through the power of technology. For more information, visit: www.jazz.com.pk

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

