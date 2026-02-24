HEI Civil Texas Division achieves Safety Milestone: 650,000 Hours Without a Lost Time Incident

Austin, TX, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company, is proud to announce that its Texas Division achieved 650,000 work hours without a Lost Time Incident (LTI). This significant milestone reflects the team’s daily commitment to their most important critical success factor, Safety, and the dedication of every team member, supervisor, superintendent and project team across the company.

Reaching 650,000 hours without an LTI is a direct result of the organization's proactive safety culture. It reflects the diligent efforts of every team member to identify hazards, adhere to strict safety protocols and look after their colleagues' well-being. This milestone is not just a statistical achievement but a testament to a daily commitment to ensuring every team member returns home safely every day.

HEI Texas’s safety department partners closely with the operations department to expand field training opportunities across all projects and crews. Their upcoming training sessions are focused on task-specific hazards, trench safety, confined space entry and crew engagement, ensuring every team has the knowledge and tools needed to continuously work safely and efficiently.

"Reaching 650,000 hours without a Lost Time Incident is a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about our team's dedication," said JJ Arriasola, Safety Manager of HEI Civil's Texas Division. "Safety guides every decision we make - not because it's required, but because it's who we are. This milestone is proof of what a strong safety culture can achieve when every person on the team genuinely looks out for one another. Everyone’s diligence and teamwork made this possible - that's what a true safety culture looks like."

Looking ahead, HEI Civil’s Texas Division remains dedicated to building upon this momentum. This milestone is viewed as a new baseline rather than the finish line for the division. The safety team continues to increase its field audit presence to continue strengthening hazard identification, accountability and jobsite standards. At HEI Civil, Safety is always the number one priority.

About HEI Civil

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

