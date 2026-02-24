With 33 Percent Speed-to-Hire Increase, Vetty Helps Instant Teams Get Military Spouses Back to Work Faster

RALEIGH, N.C. and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, today shared details of its partnership with Instant Teams, a CX talent marketplace with a specific mission – to connect military spouses with employment opportunities that enhance financial wellness and career growth.

For military families who move wherever duty calls, getting hired often poses unique challenges, which is where Instant Teams steps in, building remote customer experience teams for growing brands. Still, parts of the talent acquisition process, especially background checks and overseas verifications, can be slow, complicated and expensive, so when hiring doubled, Instant Teams turned to Vetty for help.

The two companies quickly aligned around the immediate needs: speed, support, and scalability, and the partnership accelerated from there. Building a process that reflected mission command, results from Vetty’s work with Instant Teams are telling:

A reduction in turnaround time from six days to four, without sacrificing quality.

Thirty-three percent increase in speed-to-hire, which kept the talent pipeline flowing.

Four hundred and twenty-five professionals hired and onboarded in under six weeks.



Erica McMannes, founder and CXO of Instant Teams, shared, “Vetty saw how Instant Teams operates and approached us as a partner first and foremost, focused on listening to our pain points and adapting to our needs, before delivering what was asked. In turn, we’re able to keep our hiring on schedule.”

Vetty CEO Jason Putnam commented, “Vetty prides itself on enabling our clients to hire faster, smarter, and with more heart, and the Instant Teams story exemplifies that. Together, we handled the technical aspects, such as evolving workflows and optimizing forecasts, while also helping military spouses start their jobs sooner. That’s the real win.”

Putnam will participate in Instant Teams’ upcoming Virtual CX Summit on March 2, 2026, joining the company’s CEO, Liza Rodewald, for a fireside chat at 1 p.m. ET titled “CEO Forecasts: The Year Ahead,” that will dive deep into the strategies that bring brands closer to their customers.

To find out how Vetty and Instant Teams fuel opportunities for real people and real families, read more at https://www.vetty.co/case-study/instant-teams-and-vetty-helping-military-spouses-get-back-to-work.

ABOUT INSTANT TEAMS

Instant Teams is a CX Talent Marketplace. Through its comprehensive suite of solutions—including onshore BPO and outsourcing services (with temp-to-perm options), a targeted job board, and brand marketing opportunities—Instant Teams delivers high-performing CX teams that strengthen brands. Committed to its mission, the company empowers military families by providing remote CX employment opportunities that enhance financial wellness and career growth.



ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform that enables companies to expedite screening, credentialing, hiring, and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.