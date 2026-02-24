KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions Announces Strategy for Expanding Digital Engineering Capabilities for the US Military

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today a strategic initiative within its Mission Technology Solutions business to expand digital engineering capabilities for the U.S. military, rapidly modernizing processes and capabilities in response to emerging threats and technological advancements.

KBR’s growth in its digital engineering capabilities includes investing in cutting-edge digital labs across the U.S., enhancing the development and sustainment of defense systems. The labs assess digital maturity for military programs and provide solutions to modernize ground vehicles, aviation platforms and sensors for the Department of War (DoW). The work includes pivoting from traditional, manual methods by creating digital environments that deliver faster data-driven insights to the customer. KBR’s digital twin and model-based system engineering environment uses rapid prototyping to create large-scale system modeling, simulation, software development, system architecture development and additive manufacturing of virtual missions in a digital setting. The digital environment also supplies data for operations and maintenance throughout the entire project lifecycle.

“The DoW is emphasizing speed in modernization of warfighting capabilities,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s president of Defense, Intel and Space. “KBR’s deep expertise simulating missions in a virtual environment allows the department to save money and time by first digitizing scenarios in a lab, gaining key insights for decision advantage.”

The KBR team in Huntsville, Alabama, has advanced the virtual prototyping of major integrated air and missile defense systems including the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), Paladin artillery system and aircraft platforms like the F/A-18, Blackhawk and Chinook, enabling accelerated evaluation and refinement of design and performance. This digital technology enables acquisition organizations to conduct comprehensive trade studies with greater speed and precision and access essential data for informed decision-making at every stage of the system lifecycle. KBR is leveraging cutting-edge digital prototyping capabilities that allow the DoW to accelerate production timelines and rapidly deliver more units in significantly less time.

For the last decade, KBR has played a key role in transforming critical capabilities and providing Speed to Mission Impact℠. The company has developed, validated and deployed integrated air and missile defense systems and modeling and simulation tools to develop and test new technologies, such as sensors, data-processing algorithms and software and real-time battle management command and control. KBR has also established digital prototyping labs for a variety of government customers to modernize new and legacy systems.

